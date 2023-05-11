Ddl Simplifications, fully operational electronic recipe

“We made it structure the electronic recipe, both red and white, much appreciated by citizens and doctors. We felt it was right to end the experimentation and extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to doctors’ offices, but will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their mobile phones”. the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaciannouncing the health measures contained in the Simplifications bill approved by the Council of Ministers.

Read also

The provision – explains the ministry in a note – also contains another important one news regarding chronic patients. For them, the dematerialized prescription will be valid for a year and will allow them to stock up on medicines for 30 days of therapy, always on the basis of the doctor’s indications.

“A chronically ill person periodically needs to take the same drug – continues the minister – thanks to this rule, patients or those who take care of them in the event of non-self-sufficiency, have the double advantage of not having to repeatedly go to the doctor to collect the prescription and repeatedly to the pharmacy to collect the drugs. Let us not forget that many chronic patients are elderly people, often suffering from more than one chronic pathology, not self-sufficient or who have difficulty moving around. The simplification – he claims – of this measure is evident, not only for people, but also for family doctors for whom the administrative workload is lightened for the benefit of patient care”.

In the Simplifications bill, among the health measures, also a standard to address shortages of medicines, which amends the current legislation by making communication in the event of a shortage more timely and facilitating the supply of medicines. This was communicated by the Ministry of Health, in a note at the end of the Council of Ministers which approved the bill.

In particular, “it is established that the communication of the companies to AIFA, in the event of temporary or definitive interruption of the marketing of a drug, concerns the individual packages of medicines and that the communication of shortages is made within two months and no longer four. This will allow doctors to evaluate in time the drugs to be prescribed for the regular continuation of the therapy, avoiding disorientation and discomfort for previously informed patients”.

Again according to the provisions of the bill, dentists will also be able to carry out non-invasive or minimally invasive aesthetic medicine activitiesrelated to specific parts of the face.