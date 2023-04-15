DataDirect Networks (DDN)

Leading experts from the field of life sciences speak on the Helmholtz Munich campus about the latest trends, challenges and solutions in the field of data management, data storage and data analysis.

DDN ®the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, invites you to the Life Sciences Field Day 2023 one that the company shared with Helmholtz Munich on May 4, 2023 on the campus of the research center.

The scientific importance of research in the field of life sciences continues to grow rapidly – as does its impact on society. New AI-based methods are now being used in basic scientific research and in the clinical environment. In addition, the interdisciplinary dialogue across various sub-areas promises to save time in strategic research projects.

In this sense, the Life Sciences Field Day 2023 is an excellent opportunity to meet innovative minds from research and industry. This is where experts from science, pharmacy, biotechnology and research institutions come together to discuss the latest trends, challenges and solutions in the fields of data management, data storage and data analysis.

“We are excited to bring together life sciences research leaders to share knowledge, experience and best practices at Life Sciences Field Day 2023,” said Tommaso Cecchi, Senior Director of Sales EMEA, DDN Lectures from various industries, such as agriculture, human genetics and AI computing, participants can learn more about successful methods and use the knowledge gained to accelerate their own data-driven work.”

The keynote speakers include Prof. Dr. Fabian Theis, Professor of Biomathematics at the Technical University of Munich and Director of the Institute for Computational Biology at the Helmholtz Zentrum München. Prof. Theis was awarded the 2023 Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize awarded, the most prestigious research award in Germany. Participants also have the opportunity to attend panel discussions, participate in live discussions and visit the Helmholtz Munich campus.

“Helmholtz Munich is dedicated to developing solutions for a healthier future. Our cutting-edge research is the starting point for medical innovations,” said Dr. Alf Wachsmann, Head of DigIT Infrastructure & Scientific Computing, Helmholtz Munich. “We are pleased to host the Life Sciences Field Day 2023 and thus contribute to, together with experts from across Accelerate the life sciences community from idea to application.”

Registrations for the Life Sciences Field Day 2023 on May 4, 2023 are now being accepted. Further information and access to the online registration can be found at .

About DDN

DDN is the world‘s largest privately held data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and Analytics, HPC, Government and Academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri businesses, the company delivers AI products and solutions, data management software and hardware, and unified analytics frameworks to address complex business challenges in data-intensive, global organizations. DDN customers benefit from the most flexible, efficient, and reliable data storage solutions for multicloud or on-premises environments of any scale. Over the past two decades, DDN has established itself as the preferred provider of data management solutions to more than 11,000 corporate, government and public sector customers. These include many of the world‘s leading financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and energy companies, research institutions, and web and cloud service providers.

About Helmholtz Munich

Helmholtz Munich is a center for cutting-edge biomedical research. We develop breakthrough solutions for a healthier society in a rapidly changing world. In interdisciplinary research teams, we examine the effects on our health. Using artificial intelligence and bioengineering, we accelerate the transfer of our research to society in the areas of therapy and prevention with a focus on common diseases such as diabetes, obesity, allergies and lung diseases. More than 2,500 people work at Helmholtz Munich. Our headquarters are in Neuherberg, north of Munich. We are a member of the Helmholtz Association, the largest research network in Germany with more than 43,000 employees and 18 research centers. More information about Helmholtz Munich (Helmholtz Center Munich, German Research Center for Health and the Environment GmbH): www.helmholtz-munich.de

