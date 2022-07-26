In the case of sufficient budget, of course, DDR5 memory must be selected!



Recently, the test data of Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K have appeared in the Geekbench database one after another. Of course, this also means that Raptor Lake-S is ready to enter the final test stage.

We know that Intel has started to use both DDR5 and DDR4 memory since the 12th generation Core, that is, Alder Lake-S, and this configuration continues in the Raptor Lake-S part. It even supports DDR5 and DDR4 memory at the same time. That same processor In the case of different memory, how much difference will there be? Geekbench seems to have data for reference.

As far as the Intel Core i7-13700K is a 16-core processor, it uses DDR5-5200 MT/s and ASRock Z690 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 6E/D5 and DDR4-3200 MT/s and ASRock Z690 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 6E respectively For comparison, it can be seen that the Intel Core i7-13700K with DDR5 memory has grown by about 20% in the multi-core performance segment.

With DDR5 memory configuration, the single-core and multi-core data are 2069 and 19811, respectively, while the single-core and multi-core scores with DDR4 memory are 2090 and 16542, respectively.

The single-core part is obviously higher in DDR4, but such a gap can be regarded as a reasonable error, but in the multi-core part, as we mentioned earlier, there is a 20% gap.

Maybe after the official launch of Intel’s 13th generation Core series processors, we can actually test this part through the native memory clock, that is, the preset conditions of DDR4-3200 MT/s and DDR5-4800 MT/s. , you can roughly understand how different the performance of the same processor is in the case of different memory.