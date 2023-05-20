Home » “De Laurentiis? I don’t need wings but boots»- breaking latest news
Health

“De Laurentiis? I don’t need wings but boots»- breaking latest news

by admin
“De Laurentiis? I don’t need wings but boots»- breaking latest news

â€˜I don’t need wings, I don’t have to fly anywhere. If anything, for what I’d like to do I’ll need a pair of boots». Luciano Spalletti is almost amused by the words of President De Laurentiis on his behalf (“I don’t want to clip his wings”). But he’s also excited, and it’s the cough that occasionally chokes his voice and that betrays him, especially when he talks about the team as “exceptional guys I’ve had”.

The conference before Inter is not a declared farewell but a greeting that comes from the heart in which the tone of voice is alternating: louder when in his opinion he reiterates the inaccuracies he has read: “It is not It’s true that I refused money, it’s not true that I have clauses to pay and it’s not true that I’m waiting for a team to coach. false that they are looking for another team. Sweeter when he addresses the Neapolitans in a hypothetical end-of-season letter: “I gave all the time I had and I received more than I gave”. It seems like a goodbye, it’s a goodbye but he never says it: Â «During dinner with the president I clarified my position, there is no negotiation. everything is already defined, but it is up to him to communicate it». Will he go to Juve Spalletti in the next few years? Sincere and amused again: Â«I speak for this year and I say no. Then everyone can reinvent themselves in the long run».

See also  Vaccines are "97% effective in preventing ICU admissions": the Dutch study

You may also like

Delirium for Leonardo DiCaprio, triumph of Martin Scorsese...

Arsenal slip, City win the Premier League! And...

Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol, did you know that...

Hot flashes from menopause, with which foods to...

9 suitable plants for mixed cultivation

Serie A, Atalanta-Verona 3-1: Gasperini remains attached to...

Williams syndrome, one in 10,000 falls into the...

chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Motion sickness and seasickness, what to do to...

New Kia Niro 2023, the compact SUV is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy