“De Laurentiis? I don’t need wings but boots»- breaking latest news

â€˜I don’t need wings, I don’t have to fly anywhere. If anything, for what I’d like to do I’ll need a pair of boots». Luciano Spalletti is almost amused by the words of President De Laurentiis on his behalf (“I don’t want to clip his wings”). But he’s also excited, and it’s the cough that occasionally chokes his voice and that betrays him, especially when he talks about the team as “exceptional guys I’ve had”.

The conference before Inter is not a declared farewell but a greeting that comes from the heart in which the tone of voice is alternating: louder when in his opinion he reiterates the inaccuracies he has read: “It is not It’s true that I refused money, it’s not true that I have clauses to pay and it’s not true that I’m waiting for a team to coach. false that they are looking for another team. Sweeter when he addresses the Neapolitans in a hypothetical end-of-season letter: “I gave all the time I had and I received more than I gave”. It seems like a goodbye, it’s a goodbye but he never says it: Â «During dinner with the president I clarified my position, there is no negotiation. everything is already defined, but it is up to him to communicate it». Will he go to Juve Spalletti in the next few years? Sincere and amused again: Â«I speak for this year and I say no. Then everyone can reinvent themselves in the long run».