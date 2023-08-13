De Minaur beaten in straight sets. Relive the live stream

The editorial staff Sunday 13 August 2023, 21:17

TORONTO (CANADA) – Jannik Sinner beats Alex De Minaur in the final of the Toronto tournament and brings home his first success in a Masters 1000. The blue wins in two sets in one hour and thirty minutes with a score of 6-4, 6-1. Balanced first set with three breaks for the blue and two for the Australian. In the second set Sinner raises the pace and bring home success with ease. A victory that projects him towards sixth place in the ATP ranking. Relive the live broadcast of the challenge.

23:56

Sinner raises the trophy to the sky: “A tournament that will remain in my heart”

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory by raising the trophy to the sky. The first 1000 title of his career. At the microphone he thanks De Minaur: “Alex congratulations on a beautiful week. You’re a very good person and I would say to give up twice as much (smiles ed.). It’s nice to be on the pitch with you. We have often trained together, we know each other well and I wish you all the best.” Then about winning. “I thank the sponsors, referees and ball boys. This tournament will remain forever in my heart, to be shared with all of you. Thanks to my team, who help and support me. I want to share this joy with them. They are the people who trust me and who help me every day”.

23:55

De Minaur: “Compliments of a Sinner”

At the end of the match Alex De Minaur spent important words of praise for the blue tennis player. “I want to congratulate Jannik Sinner for the way you play and are on the court. We started the doubles together and we ended up in the final. I’m happy, I played great tennis in Toronto. I played my first 1000 final here And I promise I’ll be back again.”

23:47

Sinner: “I handled the pressure well”

At the end of the race Jannik Sinner celebrates the victory: “These results make us feel good, they make us feel stronger and make us work even harder. I faced all my opponents in the right spirit. I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it well, playing point after point and negotiating all with the same respect”, the words of Jannik Sinner at the end of the match.

23:40

Sinner beats De Minaur: first 1000 title for the blue

Jannik Sinner holds his serve and beats De Minaur with a score of 6-4, 6-1. For the blue it is the first title in a Master 1000.

23:36

Sinner one step away from victory: double break and 5-1

Sinner takes himself to 0-40, recovers two break points, but then closes, taking himself to 5-1. He will now be able to serve for the match.

23:30

Sinner extends: 4-1 in the second set

This time Sinner maintains the break of advantage and maintains the service, reaching 4-1 in the second set.

23:25

Break Sinner: 3-1 for the blue

Jannik Sinner breaks the Australian’s serve and takes it up 3-1 in the second set.

23:22

Sinner ahead 2-1

The blue tennis player maintains his serve without problems and goes up 2-1.

23:17

De Minaur equalized: 1-1

Balanced Gae: Sinner ahead 0-30, then De Minaur recovers and takes home the point of 1-1.

23:14

Sinner wins the first game of the second set

Balanced game: De Minaur ahead 0-30, then Sinner recovers and wastes a ball to close. We go to the advantages and Sinner takes advantage of a couple of serious mistakes by the opponent.

23:04

Sinner breaks the serve to zero. The blue wins the first set

Sinner does not concede a single point to De Minaur and takes home the first set, with a score of 6-4.

22:59

Sinner risponde: 5-4

The Italian wins the game with his 15 serve. Ace in the finale

22:55

Balanced final: 4-4

De Minaur, to the advantages, hits the draw. Sinner suffers from long exchanges

22:45

Counter break De Minaur: 4-3

The film repeats itself: the Australian plays well in defense and Sinner is unable to get away. Three errors on the forehand for the Italian

22:39

Second break: Sinner on 4-2

To the advantages the Italian wins a fundamental game, closed with a lob

22:30

Anger reggae: 3-2

Game to zero of the Italian who answers present

22:29

De Minaur equalized: 2-2

The Australian holds the serve, last serve above 200 km/h

22:23

Counter break De Minaur: 2-1

The Australian plays inside the field, doesn’t fit and reopens the final

22:18

Immediately break: 2-0 for Sinner

Perfect response from the Italian who puts the final downhill

22:14

Sinner, excellent start: 1-0

The Italian holds the serve after losing the first point of the match

22:08

The heating is on

The players are preparing for the hard court final in Toronto

22:06

Atp Final Toronto, players on the field

Sinner and De Minaur on the field. The Italian wins the toss and will bat first

21:57

Sinner, what a record

The South Tyrolean is the first Italian in history to reach the final of the ATP in Toronto

21:53

Atp Toronto, the path of De Minaur

The Australian’s tournament started long ago, in the first round. From the round of 16 onwards he took out Fritz, Medvedev and Davidovich Fokina

21:45

Atp Toronto, Sinner’s journey

The Italian hit in the tournament in Canada first Berrettini, then Monfils and in the semifinal Paul. In the eighths Murray He retired

21:00

Sinner challenged De Minaur, and precedents

In the four previous matches between the two tennis players, Jannik Sinner has always managed to beat the Australian (with whom he also played in doubles). The last precedent dates back to almost two years ago, at the Masters 1000 in Madrid with a 6-4, 6-1 victory for the blue.

