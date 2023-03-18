Home Health De Roon and Hojlund sign the comeback success – breaking latest news
Atalanta breaks the curse, scores again after four dry days won 2-1 in the final and resumed the race for Europe. Empoli closed the first half ahead (Ebuehi after a carambola in the area) but collected the fourth defeat in a row, even if they came close to doubling on the counterattack with Caputo.

In the second half, Atalanta achieved supremacy: a soft cross from Ruggeri and a precise header from The Roon, scoring after almost a year. Empoli closes and Gasperini’s team goes online again with Hojlund just entered the place of Zapata. With this victory, the Nerazzurri move to -2 from fifth-placed Roma and -3 from fourth-placed Milan. I’m in full swing for a place in the next Champions League.

Domenico Berardi on a penalty kick – clear hand ball by Amian – gives three points to Sassuolo against Spezia who fails to give continuity to the surprising victory over Inter. For Semplici’s team, the first defeat of his management, the feats of Dragowski were not enough who denied at least three goals to the hosts now only 2 lengths from seventh place thanks to the 19 points obtained in the last 8 games and 4 consecutive victories .

