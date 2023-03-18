Atalanta breaks the curse, scores again after four dry days won 2-1 in the final and resumed the race for Europe. Empoli closed the first half ahead (Ebuehi after a carambola in the area) but collected the fourth defeat in a row, even if they came close to doubling on the counterattack with Caputo.

In the second half, Atalanta achieved supremacy: a soft cross from Ruggeri and a precise header from The Roon, scoring after almost a year. Empoli closes and Gasperini’s team goes online again with Hojlund just entered the place of Zapata. With this victory, the Nerazzurri move to -2 from fifth-placed Roma and -3 from fourth-placed Milan. I’m in full swing for a place in the next Champions League.