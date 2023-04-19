Dead Arrigo Vecchioni, son of the singer-songwriter Roberto: ‘After so much pain he is at peace’

“After much, much pain, our wonderful Arrigo is finally at peace. The family asks for silence”. With these words, published on his social profiles, Roberto Vecchioni announces the death of his son Arrigo, who was 36 years old. Arrigo was the third son of the singer-songwriter. The eldest daughter Francesca was born from the first marriage with Irene Brozzi, married in 1973. Then, from the second marriage with Daria Colombo begun in 1981, Carolina, Arrigo and Edoardo arrivedwho two years ago recounted his illness, multiple sclerosis, in the book “Sclero – The game of emperors”.

The love for children in many songs

Vecchioni, who will turn 80 on June 25, has dedicated some of his songs to his children. In 2016 he released the album “Canzoni per i figli”, which contained, among other things, “Canzone da distant”, a lullaby written for Francesca, taken from the album “Montecristo”, a recited version of one with a new arrangement of “Un lungo addio”, dedicated to Carolina. Instead, Vecchioni dedicated the song ‘Le rose blu’ to Edoardo. In several interviews, the singer-songwriter has talked about his relationship with his children, arguing that life without children would be like a desert for him.