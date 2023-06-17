Home » dead camper drowned in Lake Maggiore
dead camper drowned in Lake Maggiore

Sesto Calende (Varese) – It is fell off his boat and never resurfaced. It was 19.30 when in the waters of the Lake Maggiorein the area of Sixth Calends, the alarm went off after a camper was swallowed by the lake.

Firefighters and divers, together with the air ambulance, were alerted for help. The accident occurred not far from site of the shipwreck of the ‘Good..uria’, the 007 boat in which four people were killed. The report would have started from some witnesses who were on a boat not far away, near the Piccaluga shipyard. After an hour of research the body of man, a 70 year old from Vanzaghellowas recovered. There was nothing more for him to do.

An accident happened two days after the tragedy of Porto Ceresio in which a 22-year-old boy lost his life. On one of the municipal beaches on Wednesday afternoon there was a group of young people, among them Hamid Biselsal, the 22-year-old Moroccan for whom swimming in the lake was fatal.

