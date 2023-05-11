Dead Enrico Oldoini, director of “Christmas Holidays”, conceived “Don Matteo” – breaking latest news

The Italian director and screenwriter Enrico Oldoini has died. He was 77 years old. He, who in the second half of his career had concentrated on his television career, had been the creator of the successful Rai TV series “Don Matteo”. The announcement was made by Carlo Conti during the 68th edition of the David Donatello. De Sica wrote on social media: “Hello my friend, I loved you very much”. This is because Oldoini had directed the sequel to «Yuppies» and the 1989 film «Bellifreschi» with him and Lino Banfi. Not only. He had also been the director of «Vacanze di Natale» in 1990 and 1991.

Career as a screenwriter

Born in La Spezia, after studying acting he began his career as a screenwriter and scriptwriter with Paolo Cavara, Alberto Lattuada, Pasquale Festa Campanile, Nanni Loy, Sergio and Bruno Corbucci, Maurizio Ponzi, Carlo Verdone, Lina Wertmüller and Marco Ferreri. From the second half of the 1990s he mainly devoted himself to directing audiovisual works intended for television: the two series of «God sees and provides» (1996 and 1997) represent his first experience of directing television, which was followed, in the same 1997, by the tv movie Bare property for sale. In 1998, he is the creator of the television series Don Matteo, not based on a foreign format. Among his other subsequent works, the cruise (2001), Incompreso (2002), A casa di Anna (2004), Capri (2006, assisted by Francesca Marra) are worth mentioning. He was also the director of both seasons of Il Giudice Mastrangelo (2005 and 2007) and of the first season of Un passo dal cielo (2011).