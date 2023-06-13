Home » ‘Dead’ hearts could be ‘reanimated’ and transplanted, scientists say
by admin
‘Dead’ hearts could be ‘reanimated’ and transplanted, scientists say

The demonstration for those who still haven’t figured it out yet that transplant recipients receive organs from men killed to take the still living organ from another man who is considered brain dead, but in fact still alive and well, and now they talk about bringing back to life organs that after death are in fact already in the process of decomposition

Sa Defense

From sputnikglobe

Scientists have discovered a new method that could significantly increase the donor base for heart transplants.

Most heart transplants today come from donors who are brain dead but whose heart continues to beat. However, a group of researchers has suggested that the hearts of people who have suffered circulatory death (i.e., whose heart has stopped beating) could also be used for the transplant .

While doctors may be wary of donated hearts after circulatory death due to concerns that this delicate organ may have sustained damage during the time it was deprived of oxygen, researchers have argued that such hearts can be kept in “life support” through a special machine until I transplant.

The research involved 180 people in various US hospitals: half of these patients received heart transplants from brain dead donors while the other half received heart transplants donated after circulatory death.

The results of the study, published last week in the New England Journal of Medicinethey stated that the “6-month risk-adjusted survival” it was 94% among recipients of heart transplants from circulatory-dead donors and 90% among those who received heart transplants from brain-dead donors.

See also  The story of "intelligent viruses", from hepatitis to the origins of Covid

Commenting on this development, transplant cardiologist Dr. Nancy Sweitzer of Washington University in St. Louis, which was not involved in this study, told a media outlet that the researchers’ findings show “the potential to increase equity and equity in heart transplantation by enabling more people with heart failure to have access to this life-saving therapy.”

