‘Dead’ hearts could be ‘reanimated’ and transplanted, scientists say

The demonstration for those who still haven’t figured it out yet that transplant recipients receive organs from men killed to take the still living organ from another man who is considered brain dead, but in fact still alive and well, and now they talk about bringing back to life organs that after death are in fact already in the process of decomposition
The results of the study, published last week in the New England Journal of Medicinethey stated that the “6-month risk-adjusted survival” it was 94% among recipients of heart transplants from circulatory-dead donors and 90% among those who received heart transplants from brain-dead donors.
Commenting on this development, transplant cardiologist Dr. Nancy Sweitzer of Washington University in St. Louis, which was not involved in this study, told a media outlet that the researchers’ findings show “the potential to increase equity and equity in heart transplantation by enabling more people with heart failure to have access to this life-saving therapy.”