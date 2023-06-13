‘Dead’ hearts could be ‘reanimated’ and transplanted, scientists say

The research involved 180 people in various US hospitals: half of these patients received heart transplants from brain dead donors while the other half received heart transplants donated after circulatory death.

The results of the study, published last week in the New England Journal of Medicinethey stated that the “6-month risk-adjusted survival” it was 94% among recipients of heart transplants from circulatory-dead donors and 90% among those who received heart transplants from brain-dead donors.

Commenting on this development, transplant cardiologist Dr. Nancy Sweitzer of Washington University in St. Louis, which was not involved in this study, told a media outlet that the researchers’ findings show “the potential to increase equity and equity in heart transplantation by enabling more people with heart failure to have access to this life-saving therapy.”