Dead Island 2 was originally released in 2014 and is scheduled for release in 2015. Since then, it has become the poster child for the term “development hell”. Techland (who made the original) was supposed to develop it, but then changed to Yager.

But apparently that didn’t work either, and in 2016 the game was moved to Sumo Digital – in 2019 it was time to move development to Dambuster Studios. They’ve been working on it since then, and now it looks like the game is really here.

We think this is because Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition now has a store page on Amazon, which also includes a firm release date, some screenshots, and even a box art. It turns out that the game will be released on February 3, 2023, which doesn’t seem like a placeholder since it’s Friday, the most common day of the week.

You can take a closer look at the box art, we’ve added the original box art from the expected 2015 release for comparison. You can also find a tweet with some screenshots and the game’s official store description (which has been removed from the store page).