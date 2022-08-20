Home Health Dead Island 2 has an Amazon store page with release date and box art
Health

Dead Island 2 has an Amazon store page with release date and box art

by admin
Dead Island 2 has an Amazon store page with release date and box art

Dead Island 2 was originally released in 2014 and is scheduled for release in 2015. Since then, it has become the poster child for the term “development hell”. Techland (who made the original) was supposed to develop it, but then changed to Yager.

But apparently that didn’t work either, and in 2016 the game was moved to Sumo Digital – in 2019 it was time to move development to Dambuster Studios. They’ve been working on it since then, and now it looks like the game is really here.

We think this is because Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition now has a store page on Amazon, which also includes a firm release date, some screenshots, and even a box art. It turns out that the game will be released on February 3, 2023, which doesn’t seem like a placeholder since it’s Friday, the most common day of the week.

You can take a closer look at the box art, we’ve added the original box art from the expected 2015 release for comparison. You can also find a tweet with some screenshots and the game’s official store description (which has been removed from the store page).

Dead Island 2
Dead Island 2

See also  Industry 4.0 and pandemic: the anti-fragile reaction from Italian companies

You may also like

Job openings reveal that Netflix is ​​preparing to...

4.5 million deaths every year from avoidable risk...

Lung cancer, because women are also at risk

Old Galaxy phone that has been on the...

microbiological risk, recalled by the Ministry of Health

Adonit’s Neo Pro stylus charges wirelessly like the...

Set in the apocalyptic world, reports claim that...

Hi Google: Generation Z searches directly on TikTok

Hi Google: Generation Z searches directly on TikTok

Smallpox of monkeys cases on the rise, beware...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy