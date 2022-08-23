After years of silence, the Dead Island series is finally back from the dead. Dead Island 2 is actually almost here, as just revealed during the opening night live show at Gamescom Cologne, and I’ve gotten to know the game’s The campaign mode, which is fully completed, is in the final stages of development. Plus, I was able to play the game for about 30 minutes to get a feel for this upcoming zombie killing game that takes place in a “bloody combat sandbox environment”.

For those who remember, the original Dead Island game and its successor Dead Island: Riptide revolved around surviving a zombie apocalypse on a tropical island and killing zombies as one of many characters. The game follows a storyline with lots of side quests, but also allows for open exploration. There are many ways to kill zombies, thanks to a large number of (melee) weapons and the ability to craft new ones yourself. For example, electric weapons are made by adding batteries to a stick.

Dead Island 2 inherits many of the core elements from the first Dead Island game, but with a completely new setting. A few years ago, Los Angeles was announced as a filming location for the new game, but apparently development stopped before it was complete. At the London event, the current development team at Dambuster Studios explained that they still liked the idea of ​​”HellA” so much that they chose to stick with it. However, everything else about the game was rebuilt from scratch.

Dead Island 2 sends players into a quarantined Los Angeles overrun by zombies, where the army has given up and retreated. The game’s six playable characters are immune to the virus and very determined to survive. Because when playing Dead Island 2, you don’t escape “Zompocalypse,” the developers told me. Instead, you’re part of a group that not only survives the zombies, but actually thrives. Players will have to “find your inner killer, and maybe your inner zombie” while exploring iconic Los Angeles locations like Bel Air, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica Beach.

After that introduction, I started a 30-minute game at the event. My character is named Amy, and the night begins on the sands of Santa Monica Beach, in the middle of the campaign’s storyline. The atmosphere was very dark and fire and smoke could be seen in the distance. Among my starting weapons was a katana sword, an assault rifle, a pair of Wolverine-like claws with electric sparks, a sledgehammer that seemed to deal fire damage, and a heavy revolver . A quick glance at the UI reveals that weapon crafting is back, as are character abilities and special skills for weapons. The flashlight again provides light in the dark.

I decided to get close to the first few zombies lingering on the beach. These are still slow and familiarize me with the controls. As they got closer, I immediately noticed the detail of the zombies compared to previous Dead Island games. When I hit them with a sledgehammer, it caused their blood-stained parts of their faces to fall off. A close-up shot with my revolver decapitated them in a gore. Another zombie lost a limb in the katana attack, so it fell off and kept crawling towards me. I later learned that I was watching the brand new FLESH bloody technology. With this, “anatomically correct layers of skin, fat and muscle can be torn off”, revealing “fragile bones and guts that can be destroyed individually”. The unique gore effect undoubtedly increases the immersion of the game.

As I walked from the beach to the Santa Monica Pier, I encountered different types of zombies. I nearly died fighting a zombie with an exploding gas canister on its back, then I managed to electrocute several of them as they stood in a pool of water near a broken power line. Further on, I entered an arcade game room, where I was attacked by a swarm of zombies, including one that screamed at me with electrical pulses, slowing me down. In Dead Island 2, the melee combat became so intense in this situation that I ran back and forth, attacking, healing and dodging attacks in order to survive. Complementing the action is the electronic/rock soundtrack, which is as choppy as the action.

After a while, I’ve used up most of my ammo to buy assault rifles and pistols because Dead Island 2 has very little ammo. The developers focused on melee combat and worked hard to diversify the melee attacks at your disposal. There are now also attacks against stunned zombies and power attacks that charge extra damage. Each weapon has a different power attack, for example, after charging a pitchfork, you can push it into a zombie’s face from below for extra damage and gore. And then there’s a special attack, set to “ground pounds” in the demo. . This will temporarily stun zombies around you. Additionally, there’s a Rage special attack that charges in combat, which speeds you up and allows you to kill zombies with both hands when activated.

As I approached the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier, another round of fierce battle ensued. I laughed too, because a target called “The Jumper” appeared: it ordered me to kill all the zombies that tried to jump over the Ferris wheel line. Other zombie types also appeared. There’s a vomit-spitting “rogue” and a big “smasher” zombie that slams its fists on the ground and is hard to kill. The ‘runner’ zombies are best taken out with a hard hit in the legs, breaking them and letting you finish them on the ground. Another zombie with a big explosive lump on its body forces you to kill it from a distance, and the same goes for the zombie that releases green gas from its back.

With so many different zombie types coming at me, it was a real challenge. Using another special attack called “Curve Ball”, which allowed me to throw incendiary and blood bombs to distract the zombies, proved useful. It took me four attempts to kill all the zombies, under the instructions of some of the developers who gathered around me. The appearance of the zombies changes with each new attempt, showing the randomization of the zombies present in the game. Despite or perhaps because of the difficulty, I can only say that it was a very fun and exciting experience. Every time I kill zombies in a different gory way, it feels rewarding.

From a graphics standpoint, Dead Island 2 looks like it’s part of that as well. The Santa Monica Pier and the Ferris wheel are lit up with holiday lights that look both beautiful and creepy. Dambuster Studios chose a “pulp tone” for the game’s atmosphere. For me, the game’s environments are both creepy and lifelike, such as the stalls on the docks with lots of little details. The last part of the demo was especially scary: as I entered the Ferris wheel, a zombie clown with metal spikes climbed up and threw me out of the cart in a cutscene. Then I walked down an unlit and burnt part of the pier. The combination of chilling sound effects, darkness, smoke and creepy, ominous music is another moment that shows Dead Island is a very exciting game.

Another cutscene ensues as I enter the burnt pier building. The creepy clown pushed me to the ground, started eating the face of a dead zombie next to me, and jumped on top of me. I’m pretty sure people who are afraid of clowns are at risk of having a heart attack playing this role because it’s so scary. Another fierce battle ensues as the Joker Zombie regenerates by eating nearby corpses. After a few tries, I found that my quick attack Wolverine claws and constant dodges were the way to go, and I was able to complete the demo.

All in all, this preview shows Dead Island 2 expanding the game mechanics of the previous game, but much darker and scarier. The game’s combat is both challenging and satisfying as many different types of zombies require different types of attacks. Gory effects, lifelike zombies and atmospheric locations add variety and excitement. It also occurred to me that it would be great to play this in VR, but the developers present couldn’t comment on whether this would be an option, although they did have a big smile on their face. An absolutely included option is the option to team up with up to three players to complete the game’s campaign, and it’s released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), and Stadia.

I still can’t confirm what other features the game will have besides the (co-op) campaign story. Dead Island 2 still retains most of what has been done in previous games, upgrading and expanding on features that worked well before. Based on my current impressions, I feel like this might be what Dead Island 2 fans have been waiting for. Regardless, this is a game to watch for anyone who likes zombie games or horror games. If you are afraid of clowns, stay away.