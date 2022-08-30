Dead Island 2 has been officially announced, after Amazon spoiled fans’ surprises with a slip-up release a few days before Gamescom’s opening night livestream. However, now that the game (and its release date) have been revealed, we had a chance to catch up with developer Dambuster Studios at Gamescom, where we played the title for 20 minutes and chatted with creative director James Worrall.

While you can watch our full interview with Worrall below, as part of it we asked about the new FLESH system at the heart of Dead Island 2, which makes zombies feel more real with individually rendered anatomy, and how it affects Gameplay.

“That’s the first thing we do, and part of the reason we started from scratch, because we wanted to keep the inner battle at the heart of the game. Our heroes are people who thrive, not survivors. They rush into battle , “ Warroll said.

“We have an analogy of skin, fat, muscle, bone, organs, and some special organs that may not be normal people, let’s say. It’s completely programmed, where you hit a reaction, it’s one side of the coin. On the flip side, we have proper hit reactions and animations, and AI. So you’re really able to beat them, and they’ll react to that, and that’s the core of the gameplay, because when you build something fine-grained, specific , you can build and develop the rest of the game design around it, and all the action.

As for how detailed and in-depth this system is, Worrall also gave us an idea. “So this allows us to create this kind of really, really immersive experience that you can actually turn off all the HUD elements and have enough feedback to actually be more realistic, the reality that’s actually built into the game world, allowing you to see exactly what your weapon is doing and why.

Dead Island 2 launches on February 3, 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, and you can check out the re-revealed trailer below.