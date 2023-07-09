Dead Luis Suarez: Inter mourns its great director

He arrived from Barcelona for 300 million lire, wanted at all costs by Helenio Herrera. With the Nerazzurri he won three Scudettos, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. He was Ballon d’Or winner in 1960

Luis Suarez Miramontes left us early this morning. The Grande Inter director passed away at the age of 88 after a short illness. The world of Italian football joins the Catalan world in mourning because before landing in Milan, Luisito had been a pillar of Barcelona: 176 games with 80 goals between 1954 and 1961. The year in which, at the insistent request of Helenio Herrera, the coach who arrived at Inter from Barcelona, ​​was bought by Angelo Moratti by investing a record amount for the time, 300 million. Barça used it to expand the Camp Nou stadium, Inter presented their fans with the Ballon d’Or that year. With him in the role of attacking midfielder, the Catalan team had won La Liga twice, the National Cup twice and the Fairs Cup twice, progenitor of the UEFA Cup. While with the national team Luis will conquer the 1964 European Championship. In the Nerazzurri shirt Suarez was transformed in the second year of the Herrera management, the famous Magician, into a playmaker in front of the defense.

In all, he played 333 matches for Inter, scoring 55 goals and winning three league titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. In short, he was a pillar of that squadron. Elegant and precise like an architect (the nickname given to him in those days) Luisito was endowed with great technique, excellent mobility and was able to fish with millimetric casts from forty-fifty meters, the two offensive arrows, Jair and Sandro Mazzola, which they snapped in the other half of the field. It was a scheme, the counterattack, very dear to Herrera who preferred to let his opponent attack him and then pierced him with these deadly incursions inspired by Suarez’s mastery. The younger ones, to get an idea of ​​his qualities, must think of Andrea Pirlo, a comparison that Luisito himself authorized: “In fact, we have several characteristics in common”.

His career as a footballer was concluded by three years at Sampdoria, where he found as a companion the one who had been his regular scorer in the Milanese derbies, that is Giovanni Lodetti: and there, in Genoa, a beautiful and lasting friendship was born. From enlightened director to coach the step became natural but the outcome was not as lucky. The greatest satisfaction on the bench was the title of European Under-21 champion won on penalties over Italy in 1986.

Luisito also led the senior national team at our 1990 World Cup (bitter elimination in the round of 16) and took the whim of starting his new coaching career right from Inter, taking over from Enea Masiero (his former teammate) in the 1974 championship- 75, finished however with a disappointing ninth place. The other two experiences on the Nerazzurri bench, in 1992 and 1995, were short-lived. But Massimo Moratti wanted to include him in the staff of his Inter among the trusted observers. Zamorano and Recoba are two of the players seen and recommended by Luisito. That around the year 2000 he was invited more and more often by various Italian and Spanish televisions as a columnist. Endowed with a casual speech, he was capable of de-dramatising the most delicate situations and the harshest criticisms with dazzling witticisms. He maintained this activity of him in front of the cameras until a few months ago, and he was particularly proud of the assignment received from a very popular Catalan radio station that only wanted his voice for Barça and the national team matches.

Luisito leaves behind the image of a great gentleman, a simple, helpful, affable and never over the top person, trained in his father’s butcher shop in La Corun^a. A cheerful guy, always ready to give joking, light phrases. And after all he had a successful life, fate definitely smiled on him: he will go down in football history as one of the greatest players of the 1960s.

