Maurizio Costanzo, journalist, TV host, author, screenwriter, died a little while ago in Rome. He was 84 years old. His press office communicates it. Born in Rome on August 28, 1938, Costanzo has signed dozens of radio and television programs and theatrical comedies (The Adoptive Husband, Returnable Empties, etc.). He achieved great popularity in 1976, hosting the talk-show Bontà loro on Rai. But his name is also linked to the Maurizio Costanzo show, on air since 1982 on Mediaset. Among the best known programs of him, also Good Sunday. He has written numerous books, including Who I think I am (2004, in collaboration with G. Dotto), And what will it be? (2006), The strategy of the turtle (2009), Curtain! 50 years of theatre. History and texts (2015), I tell you Isis (2016) and Smemorabilia. Sentimental Catalog of Lost Objects (2022). He has been married to Maria De Filippi since 1995.

Condolence messages

“Maurizio Costanzo is leaving us: an icon of journalism and TV, who was able to tell difficult years with courage and professionalism. Thank you for bringing culture, sympathy and kindness into the homes of Italians. A thought for his wife Maria and his loved ones. Happy voyage”. The premier writes it on Twitter Giorgia Meloni.

“He revolutionized communication and TV in Italy, without ever putting aside civil commitment to the point of fearlessly challenging the mafia, risking his own life. With Maurizio Costanzo, a piece of our country’s cultural history goes away”. As Joseph Contepresident of the 5 Star Movement, in a post on Twitter.

“A piece of journalism history, a pillar of Italian TV that is leaving. Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo, we will not forget you”. Thus the president of the Liguria Region John Toti.

“It’s terrible, our father died, my father, your father, the inventor of our TV, the one with so many guests, the one with different voices”. Thus the art historian and undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi who learned of the news of Maurizio Costanzo’s death while he was connected with La7 at L’Aria Che Tira. Myrta Merlino reminds Sgarbi of his debut on TV right from Costanzo: “What Funari said is proven: television is unexpected. These effects of the unexpected were linked to the type of encounters”, crossings between people “that allowed me to exist His television was the one in which things happened, the one in which many figures capable of surprising were born”.

“I have always thought that this day would never come. For the person you are, the culture you have always bestowed and your sagacious irony, this country loses A LOT. I give you an infinite hug to Maria, Gabriele, Camilla and Saverio. You were Life. Have a good trip “. So in a tweet the memory of Simon Ventura.

“It’s a great pain. We’ve known each other forever, I loved him. Bye, Maurizio”. So in a post Gianni Morandi testifies to his regret.

Maurizio Costanzo’s interview with Giulio Andreotti in the show Bontà loro

ANSA agency The journalist and presenter, in May 1993, escaped a mafia attack in Rome planned due to his strong commitment against the Cosa Nostra. (HANDLE)

Cuffaro by Michele Santoro and Maurizio Costanzo in front of judge Giovanni Falcone during the Samarcanda – Maurizio Costanzo Show relay in 1991