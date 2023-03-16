Danny Lemoi advised on Telegram to treat Covid-19 with an antiparasitic drug for animals, theivermectin, and cancer with apricot seeds. The no-vax influencer was suddenly found dead on March 3, at his home in Rhode Island (United States), after having made use of those anti-parasite pills for ten years. He was 50 years old.

On the Telegram channel he founded, a community of over 136 thousand subscribers enclosed under the name “Dirt Road Discussion“, Lemoi used to spread anti-scientific and pseudo-medical theories. Veterinary ivermectin, a drug usually used to remove intestinal parasites from the stomach of horses, was among the most sponsored products by the influencer against Covid-19, to the detriment of normal vaccines.

Lemoi had been using the drug daily since 2012, when he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and claimed that the drug had helped him regenerate his heart muscle. However, some of Lemoi’s followers have reported that they have experienced various side effects from taking the drug, including seizures, coma, lung problems, and heart problems.

«Happy Friday to all you horse poison pill eating survivors!!!», reads Lemoi’s last message on Dirt Road Discussion, sent last March 3, a few hours before his death. When some members of the group attributed the cause of death to the excessive use of veterinary Ivermectin, they were met with a barrage of criticism and scathing accusations of misinformation from the majority of members.

Relatives of the 50-year-old influencer told Vice that he died of “natural causes”, without providing further details. The administrators of the pro-Ivermectin group themselves spoke of heart complications, but there is therefore no official confirmation as to what really caused the 50-year-old’s death. They’re not even mentioned in his online obituary.

According to reports from the Canadian media company itself, it seems that the influencer had even indicated to his Telegram followers the dosages of Ivermectin to be administered to his children, given that many members of his group used the pesticide as a panacea to fight any type of disease or healthy complication.

Veterinary ivermectin was one of the “favorite” drugs for no-vaxes during the health emergency. The spread of various pseudoscientific theories against Covid-19 has prompted the US Food and Drug Administration (Fda) to recommend on its website not to use the drug as a therapy against Covid-19, since the its effectiveness against the pandemic virus. Even the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has expressed its opposition to the use of Ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of Covid.

Apricot seeds against cancer

Not only the obsession with Ivermectin crowded the mind of Danny Lemoi and associates. In fact, it seems that the influencer himself recommended swallowing dozens of apricot seeds every day to treat and prevent the onset of tumors. The same influencer claimed to eat up to 30 a day. And many of his followers imitated him.

This is despite the warnings of numerous medical studies, which point out that apricot seeds, if ingested, can cause cyanide poisoning during the digestion phase. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), cyanide poisoning can cause nausea, fever, headache, insomnia, thirst, lethargy, nervousness, pain of various kinds in joints and muscles, as well as a drop in blood pressure. arterial. In extreme cases it is fatal.