NEW YORK – The Iranian diaspora is mourning the death of a baby cheetah, which was the sole survivor of three cubs born in captivity in Iran. His name was Piruz, which means “victorious”.
“To be able to dance in the street, For fear in the moment of a kiss For my sister, your sister, our sisters,” sang Hajipour. «For Piruz and for its probable extinction».
Photos and drawings of the cheetah flooded Instagram, on the news that the ten-month-old cub was died of “kidney failure”. The director of the Iranian Veterinarians Association said the reason is that he was given the wrong medications.
The regime is accused of being hostile to environmentalists (some have even been arrested) and negligent in protecting resources. Only a dozen Asiatic cheetahs remain free in the wild in Iran, according to one estimate. Actor and singer Ashkan wrote on Instagram: «“ For Piruz and the probable extinction of him ”is gone. Let’s pay attention to: “For university students, for the future”, before it’s too late».