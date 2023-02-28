From our correspondent

NEW YORK – The Iranian diaspora is mourning the death of a baby cheetah, which was the sole survivor of three cubs born in captivity in Iran. His name was Piruz, which means “victorious”.

“To be able to dance in the street, For fear in the moment of a kiss For my sister, your sister, our sisters,” sang Hajipour. «For Piruz and for its probable extinction».

Photos and drawings of the cheetah flooded Instagram, on the news that the ten-month-old cub was died of “kidney failure”. The director of the Iranian Veterinarians Association said the reason is that he was given the wrong medications.