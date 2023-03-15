MeteoWeb

A strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus associated with meningoencephalitis has been found in a harbor porpoise stranded in a port on the west coast of Sweden. “The virus was closely related to strains responsible for an outbreak of avian flu in wild birds and this case highlights the potential risk of spillover to mammals”. Researchers from theSwedish National Veterinary Institute in a letter to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The infection “in a harbor porpoise it represents the expansion of the host range of the virus”write the researchers led by Elina Thorsson, wildlife pathologist. Analyzes verified that the animal drowned due to meningoencephalitis associated with the infection. The way of transmission is “unknown but includes contact with infected birds or indirect contact through contaminated water, suggesting that the pressure of infection in the ecosystem was high”.

Avian: potential risk for mammals

The detected genome “it did not contain any genetic markers indicating a mammalian adaptation of the virus”, but the presence of the virus in several organs, including the brain, indicate the potential risk to mammals even without adaptation. Furthermore, the wide circulation of the 2.3.4.4b clade is increasing the risk of it becoming more transmissible or pathogenic to mammals. Europe and North America, Swedish researchers recall, are experiencing unprecedented mortality of wild and domestic birds due to the avian flu virus.

Infections have been documented in tens of thousands of wild birds representing at least 112 species. Since December 2021, it has occasionally spread to wild mammals, such as red foxes and mustelids. Recently, increased mortality in common seals in eastern North America has been associated with avian infection, but reports in cetaceans are sparse.