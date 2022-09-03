Paraphrasing the title of a famous novel by Carlo Emilio Gadda, once again we are faced with an ugly mess on the count of Covid-19 deaths. She discovered this in a piece published on The truth Alessandro Rico, who in a previous piece had noticed that many deceased in the 20-29 age range were suddenly resurrected. In fact, while in the weekly summary of August 17 the Istituto Superiore di Sanità wrote that since the beginning of the pandemic 131 young people had disappeared due to Covid, of which 83 males and 48 females, in that of August 23 there were only 52 victims, composed of 30 males and 22 females. At this point, noticing the bizarre randomness, a kind of counter-miracle occurred: the resurrected have once again returned to the world of the dead. In the next bulletin, the ISS again reported the data of August 17.

The fact is, as Rico points out in the article of September 3, that this alleged return to mass life, sifting through the raw data of Epicentro – from which the bulletins are then processed – would have taken place in the night between 11 and 12 August . Since that time the resurrected remained so in the same raw data of September 1st – 4 days after the release of the first article of the Truth – which, according to a methodological note inserted in the Excel page that contains them, represent the most up-to-date numbers. Well, nevertheless, the official bulletin, the one that is consulted by the press, “took those 79 young people and made them stiff, without mentioning when or why.”

So, for the umpteenth time, the highly controversial issue of the death toll, on which the improvised health regime built his own devastating narrativeusing it as a deadly pick to crack our already shaky Constitution, upon careful analysis it shows its colossal flaws.

At present we we continue to ignore how many people have died as a direct result of the virus, how many for initial cause in a clinical picture already widely compromised and how many others for quite different reasons, even if they are incidentally positive for Sars-Cov-2. And from this point of view yet another dark story raised by Truth only feeds the suspicions that we aperturists have been raising for some time about this crucial aspect of the pandemic. You suspect only one commission of inquiryas foreseen in the electoral program of the Brothers of Italy, will be able to dispel or, more likely, in whole or in part confirm.

