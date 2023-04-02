Home Health dead Riccardo Biagini, country in mourning
Serravalle Pistoiese (Pistoia), 2 April 2023 – A tragedy that leaves a whole country in shock. A person of great charisma, of great sympathy, a former cyclist and now a highly regarded spinning teacher.

The death of Riccardo Biagini, 56, leaves his friends incredulous. The man died in the late evening of Saturday 1 April after falling from the terrace of the house. A tragic domestic accident while the family was in the house. A person full of interests who is now gone.

“We saw him a little earlier at the club. He watched the Inter-Fiorentina match with us. We joked. A few hours later we learned of the tragedy“: so the deputy mayor of Serravalle Pistoiese Federico Gorbi.

The impact on the ground was very violent for Biagini. In terror, the family called for help. They arrived there Misericordia eh carabinieri. Despite every resuscitation attempt by the 118, the wounds were too serious.

Biagini leaves his mother Patriciathe sisters Simon and Clare and his companion Joanna. An important career in the Tuscan amateurs for Biagini, who had won races and was the beloved and well-known cyclist of the town. He was a close friend of many cyclists including the late Franco Ballerini.

