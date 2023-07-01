Dead Vincenzo D’Amico, former Lazio footballer and TV commentator

The “little boy” is gone. At 68, after a short illness, he died Vincent D’Amico, the umpteenth protagonist of the ’74 championship who leaves us prematurely, in what is a real curse. Since 1970, the name and the blond curls of this teenager born in Latina on November 5, 1954 have become one with the biancocelesti colours. Almas wanted him, Roma looked for him, Lazio chose. Very talented, but restless – both in character and in nutrition – Vincenzino owes everything to Tommaso Maestrelli. Yes the Maestro, despite the certainly not positive reports of the youth collaborators, fell in love with D’Amico’s talent. To the point of adding him to the first team in the ride of promotion to Serie A, in 1972.

Debut in Modena, shirt number 11: he’s still a minor. His story becomes a fairy tale that embraces the magic of that unforgettable Lazio. But fate was not magnanimous with the “little boy” as they called him in the first team locker room: in October 1972 in a friendly match in Rieti he gave up his knee. At the time almost a sentence, a curse. And in fact Vincenzo misses almost the entire following season with the nightmare of prematurely saying goodbye to a promising career. The scudetto sprint of the 73/74 season still sees him as the protagonist: it is October 14 and against Sampdoria, Vincenzino takes the place of Re Cecconi. Maestrelli launches him into Serie A, but also controls him off the pitch: no licence, bank account frozen in his name: D’Amico’s exuberance is a threat to a career that the Maestro knows can become amazing.

On 27 January 1974 against Bologna he scored his first goal in Serie A: the assist from Chinaglia was unforgettable and that incredulous exultation, with Vincenzino with his hands in his hair in tears, surrounded by all his teammates. He always remains a naughty – the butt kick by Chinaglia during a bad defeat against Inter is memorable – but he scores in the derby against Roma and puts his signature in the historic victory against Foggia, on 12 May of that unforgettable year, also a pole in the decisive challenge. It’s a dream come true, Italian champion at 19: Vincenzino becomes Golden Boy.

But the celebration for the historic title anticipates the tragedies of Lazio: the illness of the coach Tommaso Maestrelli, the absurd death of Luciano Re Cecconi (here the dramatic story of that evening by Massimo Maestrelli, interviewed by Corriere), the scandal of the football bets. Stories that push D’Amico for a year in Turin, on the grenade side – sold for budgetary reasons – while his blue career wrecked with the famous quarrel with Enzo Bearzot who didn’t let him play. He returns to Lazio – the fans are celebrating – and still finds a way to put his signature in the historic moments of the club he has always loved, such as the hat-trick against Varese which helped in 1982 to save Lazio led by Eugenio Fascetti from relegation to Serie C. He ends his career in Terni, becomes a well-known face on the local TV channels of the capital and Rai chooses him as a commentator, he also lives a parenthesis in Latina as an executive. Until the announcement of the disease last spring. A very bitter prologue to this umpteenth farewell from a wonderful and fate-cursed Lazio.