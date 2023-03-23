The Brandenburg State Hunting Association warns of a possible spread of tick-borne dog malaria. The Auwald tick (Dermacentor reticulatus) is currently increasing in Brandenburg and can trigger babesiosis, also known as dog malaria, which is dangerous for dogs, the association in Michendorf announced on Tuesday. In the district of Teltow-Fläming, an official veterinarian reported a sharp increase in the number of cases last weekend.

Canine malaria (babesiosis) caused by ticks can have a severe course

Babesiosis causes a high fever and can quickly lead to death because it destroys red blood cells. Last May, several dogs died around Forst (Spree-Neisse). According to the association, babesiosis in dogs cannot be transmitted to humans. The researchers blame climate change in particular for the spread of the alluvial forest tick in Germany. Babesiosis was previously only known from abroad.

In addition, the common woodbuck (Ixodes ricinus), which is usually active from March to October, is widespread in Brandenburg, as the hunting association announced. It transmits Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). Animal owners should protect their dogs with anti-tick products after consultation with veterinarians and check their animals for ticks several times a day, the hunters advise.