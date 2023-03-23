Home Health Deadly alluvial forest tick transmits canine malaria: watch out for these symptoms
Health

Deadly alluvial forest tick transmits canine malaria: watch out for these symptoms

by admin
Deadly alluvial forest tick transmits canine malaria: watch out for these symptoms

The Brandenburg State Hunting Association warns of a possible spread of tick-borne dog malaria. The Auwald tick (Dermacentor reticulatus) is currently increasing in Brandenburg and can trigger babesiosis, also known as dog malaria, which is dangerous for dogs, the association in Michendorf announced on Tuesday. In the district of Teltow-Fläming, an official veterinarian reported a sharp increase in the number of cases last weekend.

Canine malaria (babesiosis) caused by ticks can have a severe course

Babesiosis causes a high fever and can quickly lead to death because it destroys red blood cells. Last May, several dogs died around Forst (Spree-Neisse). According to the association, babesiosis in dogs cannot be transmitted to humans. The researchers blame climate change in particular for the spread of the alluvial forest tick in Germany. Babesiosis was previously only known from abroad.

In addition, the common woodbuck (Ixodes ricinus), which is usually active from March to October, is widespread in Brandenburg, as the hunting association announced. It transmits Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). Animal owners should protect their dogs with anti-tick products after consultation with veterinarians and check their animals for ticks several times a day, the hunters advise.

Pet supplies & pet food in the Fressnapf online shop

Whether dog, cat, small animal, bird or aquarium resident. The right animal supplies for the species-appropriate care of your animals. (Advertisement)

See also  What happens if I eat chocolate after dinner? Here is the answer

You may also like

To Maggiore a device created to measure for...

Laura Pausini’s wedding – La Vita in Diretta...

What is gastric botox, the unauthorized weight loss...

The perfect styling ideas to imitate

Bird flu dangerous for humans? The 5 most...

Naples, a car on fire: inside is an...

Is eating kefir good for health? Here is...

Recipe “Tajine with chicken, salt lemon and pan...

Hellblade II, the new trailer shows the muscles...

March 24 World Tuberculosis Day / Pay attention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy