Health

In lateral-thinking circles, the data that the AfD requested from the KBV and that the “data analyst” Tom Lausen evaluated was repeatedly described as an “alarm signal” in the last week. Don’t claim that vaccinations are to blame for the (apparently) skyrocketing sudden deaths (even if you say so all the time), just ask.

Leaving aside the entire study situation on vaccination effectiveness or the data on vaccination monitoring by the RKI, attached are two simple graphics from Our World in Data on Covid deaths by vaccination status. Of course, the data would have to be discussed in detail. But, I’m just asking, does that at least count as an “alarm signal” among lateral thinkers?

