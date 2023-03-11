Two years ago, Frass et al. a study of quality of life and survival in lung cancer published in the journal Oncologist, according to which an additional homeopathic treatment has led to surprisingly positive effects. This led the “Informationsnetzwerk Homöopathie (INH)” to look at the study and the underlying data take a closer look – and led to the suspicion that there was probably data manipulation in the study.

This is a serious allegation because it is no longer just a question of whether bona fide homeopaths have fallen victim to selective perception, but whether there is deliberate deception, i.e. scientific misconduct. The study critics around Norbert Aust pointed out their test results to the journal and Medical University of Vienna, the university of Michael Frass. The press had then already reported about it.

Now the suspicion of manipulation seems to be confirmed, like that Information network homeopathy and the skeptic movement write with reference to the “Austrian Agency for Research Integrity” (ÖAWI). The Profile Magazine also reports on this in issue 43 of October 23, 2022. The study criticism can be read at the INH and should not be repeated here.

The author of the study, Michael Frass, vehemently contradicts the accusation of manipulation in the profile article. Perhaps Michael Frass really believes that he has not manipulated the data, but only made justified adjustments that do not require further explanation in the article. There are enough examples that show that the improper handling of data is not always marked by a sharp dividing line between selective perception and conscious deception, but can also be a foggy field.

But what the case shows once again: In peer review, it can be necessary to deal intensively with the data itself and not just with the article manuscript. This is work and is therefore not infrequently omitted. This often only occurs in connection with replication studies that fail.

Manuscript review for medical journals is unpaid peer support, not a professional review business. It is a contribution to the quality assurance of scientific publications, nothing more and nothing less. Much has already been written about this. In this respect, the article by Frass et al. and its publication is not a scandalous exception, but one case among many. The journal Oncologist should now examine whether the doubts about the scientific basis of the statements by Frass et al. make it necessary to withdraw the article. As far as I can understand the criticism of the study and Michael Frass’ reply, I think there is no way around withdrawing it. As I said, that doesn’t mean that Michael Frass deliberately deceived, it’s enough that he didn’t find his way in the fog.

Edit 28.10.2022: The profile article is now also available without paywall, link replaced.