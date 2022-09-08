Among those who doting on the sanctions against Russia and those, like the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini but also that of Unione Popolare Luigi De Magistris, passing through forces such as Sovereign and Popular Italy and Italexit, ask to see them again, one thing is certain: the weight the cost of energy bills, which has risen enormously, is falling on businesses and citizens.

And if in the summer period in some situations, given the limited consumption of gas, the situation was still manageable, the winter, if the situation remains the same, is going to be very complicated. The cry of alarm launched several times by restaurateurs is now joined by, among others, that of gyms, in view of the cold months. The gyms, however, have, so to speak, a lifeline. As explained by the owner of Evolution in via Lulli, in Novoli, Francesco Bellacci.

“What will we do? Simple, we will keep the temperature at 15 degrees. Obviously in restaurants it is not possible. In the gym, by doing physical activity, luckily we can afford it”, says in no uncertain terms the owner of the Florentine gym, which has about 2,800 members and gives work, to the most varied figures, from the receptionist to the bartender to the instructor to the personal trainer, to over thirty people.

“For the moment we have saved ourselves from the increases in energy costs, because we had stipulated an annual contract, which expires at the end of September. Then – continues Bellacci -, we expect an increase of over 380%”. Bad situation also on the gas front.

“Summer bills have tripled, going from around 500 euros per month to 1,500. Costs still sustainable. But triple the winter bills, if they went from 5 thousand to 15 thousand, we could not support it”. So, in fact, temperatures down inside the premises. “Obviously – the man smiles – we will guarantee hot showers”.

Of course, the hope is that politics will find a solution to bring the costs of energy bills back to sustainable costs, but, between irony and realism, we must look at reality. “Next summer? Well, we’ll put fans in place of air conditioning. After all, the big consumptions are for heating and air conditioning”, concludes Francesco.

Outside, meanwhile, between businesses that are closing down and citizens who are planning to lower the heat as a more realistic solution, the electoral campaign continues in view of the elections on 25 September.

