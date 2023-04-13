The pandemic first, with all the expenses incurred to address the health emergency. And then the blow from expensive energy, which risked blowing up a large part of the realities of the Third sector, in particular those that manage social, health and social welfare services. After so many heartfelt requests, the Government did not stand by and watch. Indeed, April 11 was published in the Official Gazette the implementing decree for the recognition of the “energy contribution” in favor of third sector entities, non-profit organizations, RSAs and organizations and structures that provide services for disabled and elderly people. “It is an important provision that we strongly wanted to support the RSA and the third sector entities which have been in difficulty for some time and which, despite everything, have never stopped carrying out their extraordinary work”, comments the minister for public affairs. disability, Alessandra Locatelli. «The Third Sector is fundamental in the management of entities, structures, projects and services that are aimed in particular at citizens and families. We must continue to work in synergy between institutions and the third sector to ensure territorial cohesion, assistance and a greater innovative capacity and interception of needs. Only in this way and without leaving anyone behind can we overcome even the most complex challenges».
The contributions will be disbursed, in proportion to the increases supported, thanks to the 270 million euros allocated overall by article 8, paragraphs 1 and 2, of the Aid decree ter. Soon the procedure will be operational with activation of the “Energy Contribution” IT platform which will allow the compilation of the applications and which will arrive by the summer, after the signing of the agreement between the ministers for disabilities and social policies and Invitalia.
The lawyer Luca Meanspresident of Uneba Lombardy (a national association network that has over a thousand entities throughout the country) recalls that the provision «will make it possible to cope with the increase in the cost of thermal energy and electricity and provides for the criteria for quantifying the contribution and the control procedures, even after the disbursement. The Aiuti ter decree established special funds aimed at recognizing an extraordinary contribution in favor of third sector entities, which can be requested by entities that provide social-health or social-welfare services in a residential or semi-residential regime for people with disabilities, by entities registered in the Single National Register of the Third Sector – Runts, by voluntary organizations and social promotion associations involved in the transmigration process, by non-profit organizations of social utility – Onlus registered in the relevant registry, by civilly recognized religious bodies and, in some respects, by associations, foundations and personal service companies».
It is possible to submit the request for a contribution starting from the date of activation of the “Energy Contribution” IT platform and for the following thirty days, accessible directly from the website of the Ministry for Disabilities and from the website of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies. The platform will be active within three months from the date of stipulation of the agreements with Invitalia Spa.