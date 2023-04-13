The pandemic first, with all the expenses incurred to address the health emergency. And then the blow from expensive energy, which risked blowing up a large part of the realities of the Third sector, in particular those that manage social, health and social welfare services. After so many heartfelt requests, the Government did not stand by and watch. Indeed, April 11 was published in the Official Gazette the implementing decree for the recognition of the “energy contribution” in favor of third sector entities, non-profit organizations, RSAs and organizations and structures that provide services for disabled and elderly people. “It is an important provision that we strongly wanted to support the RSA and the third sector entities which have been in difficulty for some time and which, despite everything, have never stopped carrying out their extraordinary work”, comments the minister for public affairs. disability, Alessandra Locatelli. «The Third Sector is fundamental in the management of entities, structures, projects and services that are aimed in particular at citizens and families. We must continue to work in synergy between institutions and the third sector to ensure territorial cohesion, assistance and a greater innovative capacity and interception of needs. Only in this way and without leaving anyone behind can we overcome even the most complex challenges».

The contributions will be disbursed, in proportion to the increases supported, thanks to the 270 million euros allocated overall by article 8, paragraphs 1 and 2, of the Aid decree ter. Soon the procedure will be operational with activation of the “Energy Contribution” IT platform which will allow the compilation of the applications and which will arrive by the summer, after the signing of the agreement between the ministers for disabilities and social policies and Invitalia.