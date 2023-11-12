“Dear Federico” open letter. By Peppe dell’Acqua – Mental Health Forum

After the interview given by Fedez to Fabio Fazio during the program “Che tempo che fa” Peppe Dell’Acqua wrote to him.

Dear Federico,

I listened to your interview on Fazio’s show.

It hit me like a bomb when at the end of the speech you said, almost stealing the word from the host, that next year is the anniversary of Basaglia’s birth. And you said it with words that no one says today, speaking of a man who concretely spent his life, fought against the stigma of mental illness, hoping, and expecting you, that our country is proud of this and that the remember this next year.

Your words… a voice in the desert. Because if yesterday everyone was talking about it, today they say “the one who closed the mental hospitals, however”… there is always a but. In recent times speaking about Basaglia in this way, as you have done, with such clarity is rare. Your words about the disease, then… This interview made me discover a person I knew very little about, a few things I had read here and there in the media. I found myself in front of a young man who communicates his emotions, with a deep and very rich sensitivity. For me this was also a beautiful discovery: that a young man of your age talks about your illness like you did. I still use the word cleanliness, which I can’t find any others.

The objectivity with which you are addressing this thing, without a shadow of rhetoric or complaint, has captured my full attention.

And I wanted to meet you, talk to you, listen to you. I’m an old blunderbuss and who knows if it will ever happen, but I want to tell you this wish of mine. Why do I want to talk to you? First of all, because I would like to tell you more about Franco Basaglia.

But above all because I think that this campaign, which you also talk about, this continuous talk about teenagers, about their suffering, about suicide… the way it is set up in the common debate is something that is taking us very far from what is the concreteness of everyday life , From reality. Talking about teenagers as a desperate, lost, suffering generation that needs to be taken care of means taking away both children and citizens from relationships, from the community, from meetings, from clashes, from the concreteness, sometimes painful, of the “banality” of life every day . Medicalizing, psychologizing becomes the only meaning of the answer we end up giving.

There is a lot of talk about suicide alerts. Suicide in adolescents is extremely rare, yet it exists. adolescents it happens with a low frequency, certainly very painful, but it is not an alarm. Alarm is the attempt, self-harm, the thought of suicide, how many of us in our high school years dreamed of our funeral amidst the cries of our classmates, but suicide as such has always been there. In our country the general suicide rate is around 6 percent, in Europe it is almost double, and the rate of adolescents is neither increasing nor significant. As much as I have researched it, I cannot find a single study that tells me that suicides have increased.

All this talk takes us away from the concreteness of what must be done first of all to understand adolescents. Not to prevent, prohibit, reduce, hospitalize and build walls. On the contrary, we are called, as if faced with an exuberant torrent, to build embankments and protect the tumultuous course of that very special age of life. Even from afar. And give space to fantasies, projects, fears, retreats that are often necessary. Believe me, there is no need for a psychologist to understand adolescence. I think of my grandmother who, faced with the many turmoils of us kids, said to my mother “and she’ll grow up there…”. Let it grow, it must grow.

Adolescence is an age of life that brings with it the beautiful and the ugly, the good and the bad, courage and fear, shyness and cheekiness, wanting to be an astronaut and a shepherd, falling in love of a girl and feeling jealous for the classmate… In short, I think about how many steps forward we could make if the campaign for our well-being shifted not so much to psychologists (very useful, of course, as are treatments obviously) but to serious attention to those which are policies for young people. I mean a different focus on school, which is full-time for everyone, with facilities available to the neighborhood and the neighborhood. I am thinking of psychologists and educators, but who are able to be in the square, in the supermarket atrium, to share, to chat with the kids.

Maybe I exaggerate, but it makes me think of Naples, of Scampia, of the degradation from which it seemed absolutely impossible to recover. Instead there were careful interventions, not so much by the psychologist but by a bookshop, a library, spaces for reading for the little ones. And then football fields, the karate gym, the boxing gym also for girls, a piece of university that they had the courage to move right there. All this is health, it is well-being. Then, for those who need to talk… I always remember Azzurro’s words “not even a priest to chat with”. And instead I think that there is always a priest, a companion, a friend willing to listen to you.

The reality is that the well-being of the country is not done by psychologists or psychiatrists. The well-being of the country must be done by politics.

And I would like to talk to you about this path, this politics that should be.

