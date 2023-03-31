“Dear mayor, but also dear councilors, come and visit us on Saturday morning. Come from 10 to 12.30 to the gym of the Sabin school in Monza to see how fantastic our special athletes are. Children waiting for a gym and meeting place of their own , without feeling like guests of the school gym”. This is the message of Alessandro Flego, one of the founders of the SanFru basket basketball club born a few years ago in the Monza district. The SanFru Basket has 400 registered athletes and has launched, with great success, the baskin project (which has 30 athletes), a sport inspired by basketball designed to allow able-bodied young people and young people with disabilities to play on the same team.

The project was later cancelled

Flego on the eve of World Autism Awareness Day which will see Monza at the center of national news with the arrival of President Sergio Mattarella for the inauguration of PizzAut, addresses Mayor Pilotto precisely to ask for the construction of that municipal gym which it should have been built in the San Fruttuoso neighborhood and would have also given a “home” to the athletes of SanFru Basket, among whom there are also several autistic children and teenagers. A project which, however, is currently at a standstill. In the Via Valosa di Sopra area, the Allevi council had promised and planned the construction of the gymnasium. The Pilotto junta canceled that project and, as announced in recent weeks in the city council, has the intention of building the gym but not in that area. For now, however, the project is stalled.

“We need meeting places”

Flego throws a dig at the mayor, in the hope that the theme of the San Fruttuoso municipal gym will not end up in oblivion, but that his boys will soon be able to train and gather in a space of their own. “Dear mayor, after the inauguration of PizzAut, you will post photos on social networks together with President Mattarella to celebrate the opening of a pizzeria run by autistic kids – he concludes addressing Paolo Pilotto -. But meanwhile in Monza there are 30 children and young people with disabilities to whom the current council has denied a dream: that of having a gym. I’m not asking for your resignation, but I ask you to hurry, to create something in San Fruttuoso as well. It lacks an outdoor basketball court, no playground for the kids. They are called places of aggregation and in the San Fruttuoso district there are none. Dear mayor, when you celebrate the inauguration of PizzAut on Sunday, think also of our 400 registered youngsters but above all of the 30 of the sanfru baskin. Who are waiting for you in the Sabin gym together with the whole junta to show you why sport and the creation of meeting places are also important in our neighborhood “.