Dear Director,

through its pages I would like to symbolically address our dear Public Health because I am very alarmed about your state of health. Serious. Everyone sees it. Everyone talks about it but it’s amazing: in everyone there is a kind of resignation towards the inevitable. I don’t see the dismay at how terrible life would be without her.

Where would they take the child, the young person, the friend, the parent, in danger of life after a car accident, if he were no longer there? The old man with the stroke, the woman with the heart attack? What will those parents do with a severely disabled child? And the chronically ill, in need of a thousand treatments, every day, (the diabetic, the thalassemic, the dialysis patients, the cancer patients, .. )

Dear Public Health, if we all, as individuals and as a community, did the exercise of imagining our life without you, we would be scared to death. And we would know how to find the strength to avoid disaster. You are the place of redemption, of civilization. That woman, Margaret Mead explained it well, a broken and healed femur is a sign of civilization, of someone who takes care of the other. An animal with a broken femur necessarily dies. A man in a society of supportive men, no. Nobody saves themselves.

Faced with what seems inevitable, I already see many who “equip themselves” with insurance, to adapt, “obtorto collo”, to private healthcare. Deceptive illusion. For an x-ray, a visit, of course, “the private” is within reach, even for many. But very few in case of long illness. Of no one, in the case of highly qualified or very expensive activities, transplants, resuscitation, states of coma. Insurance is good for the healthy, not for the sick.

I hope that many people make the effort to imagine life without you. Citizens, associations, trade unions, young, old, artisan workers, scientists, humanists, “thinkers” (those who produce thought, culture). All together. Because you, Dear Public Health, are the common good par excellence.

Your home was everyone’s place. Where science fiction things happen (“three teams of doctors work for ten hours in a row, .. lives saved with transplanted organs, He regains his sight thanks to a microchip, .. With gene therapy he defeats the disease,,,From the chair to wheels starts walking again”, .). Without you those fairy tales will no longer come true.

Yours was a beautiful house, in via della Salute, number 833. It was still under construction. The part facing south still incomplete. The central part, more solid, more functional. The architectural design was beautiful, by a cooperative of very talented architects, .. There was also the department “open to workplaces”. You entered the factory with your doctors to safeguard health. That, you know, is not monetized. There was also the “philosophical practice” room, for training on the major themes, death, life, self-determination, “the end of life”, the doctor’s limits and the patient’s freedom, the boundaries between this and those, between health and disease. I’ve seen real philosophers in trouble.

Then came the time of the vandals, who came from everywhere, from right, left, north, south. They started breaking the windows, and it went on under the broken window rule. It is now a ruined house. To renovate it, the effort of those architects who made the original project would be needed. In what remains of that beautiful house, many doctors and nurses have perched (I trust you that this is amazing). Public health doctors are now the only heralds in defense of your home. They leave many passionate testimonies. They have a greater sensitivity to perceive the tragic dimension of your loss. Alone they will live out Cassandra’s fate.

It’s hard to list all the good things that will be lost if you totally destroy your home. It will increase the ugliness on the streets. We can already see young workers with few teeth. It’s nice to be able to live longer, but older people need more care. If the cataract threatens their vision, with outpatient surgery they can see again. If your house collapses, many elderly people will stop driving, seeing the sunrise and sunset, the smile of their grandchildren. Everyone’s life will be uglier and grayer.

“Even when all is or seems lost, you have to calmly get back to work, starting all over again.” (A. Gramsci). Thus, Dear Public Health, I believe, and I trust, that it will be enough for someone to give the ball away with realistic and unifying proposals and it will be like the little party train. Everyone joins in happily. Participating in rebuilding the house of Public Health will be a joy.

Dr. Tiziana Sampietro

