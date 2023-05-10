Dear rents, Minister Valditara: “The problem affects the cities in the hands of the centre-left”. Pd and M5s: “It is his government that has removed the funds”

The students they camp in tent in front of the Universities of many Italian cities to denounce the caro rentalsbut the Minister of Education Giuseppe valditara decides to address the issue by throwing it into politics: “I believe that the problem of high rents is serious but it’s up to the governed cities dal centre-left“, dice a Sky. Then he adds: “I highlight how in the cities where there are student camps they have not been activated since municipal councils policies in favor of young people and students to offer them a decent housing landscape”, adds Valditara. Yet the student union University Union threw one national mobilization to denounce the housing crisisasking for answers and interventions to the governmentwhich manages the Pnrr.

“High rent is a serious problem and a government that is serious and truly concerned about citizens’ problems would take on the responsibility of tackling it instead of discharge responsibilities against i Common led by political opponents. But the elections are near”, he replies in a note Irene Water, head of the school of the Pd. “The Minister of Education should be well aware that in the Pnrr – on which the government is in very serious delay – There are 960 million euros for housing dedicated to the right to study. Proceed with urgency and significantly increase – as the Democratic Party had already proposed in the budget law – the resources to support the rental funds for off-site students. But above all, let them say why they canceled the contribution to rent, eliminating housing policies”, underlines Manzi. “When will they understand that I am no longer in opposition and will they begin to rule? The competent Ministers must clearly state what they intend to do to promote the right to education and spare us this excess of declarations”, concludes Manzi.

“We need immediate answers. Starting from the Pnrr thanks to the 960 million of Euro for new university housing. Government, less talk about EU funds, more concreteness“, writes the deputy of the Pd on twitter, Enzo Amendola. The expensive rent is a theme on which the dem secretary also insists Elly slime: “We are close to the students who are protesting. It has become impossible for them to find a home and this affects the right to study which is fundamental in our country”. tells Umbertide for an initiative in support of the mayoral candidate Sauro Anniboletti. “The Democratic Party – adds the secretary – will continue to push to convince the government to go back onhuge mistake which he did by deleting the rental fund330 million euros”.

“When he talks about expensive rents valditara he should remember that he is part of a government that has taken responsibility for do not refinance born he rental fund nor that for the innocent arrears and which has indeed shamefully rejected a M5s amendment to dl Bills precisely to refinance both funds. Why don’t you convince Giorgia Meloni and the entire government to take a step in this direction? But above all: what plan is her government putting in place to help the students exposed to uncontrolled housing prices and support the cities that host them, regardless of who administer?”. This is how the exponents of the 5 Star Movement Anna Laura Orrico, Antonio Caso, Gaetano Amato and Susanna Cherchi in the education and university committee. “On the housing issue, in general: what type of investments does the government envisage on the front of public construction e popular? How do you plan to strengthen the offices of the municipalities that deal with the preliminary investigations, the screening of applications and the assignment of housing? It is on right to study: the government is thinking – with Minister Bernini in the first place – on strengthening the system of scholarships? Given that Valditara has decided to make statements on high rents at least this time enlighten usotherwise we are always business as usual inane statements to do sterile controversy on the skin of students and families”, concludes the note from the M5s.

The minister of the university, Anna Maria Bernini, unlike his colleague Valditara, he really asks to avoid political conflicts: “I don’t want to ride polemics, but to find solutions. Nor can I allow you do demagoguery on an issue as important as that of university residences and that in recent years has not been addressed as it should be done. The moment is difficult, there is an economic situation that also weighs heavily on rents. We can’t waste time, we must give answers immediatelyplacing ourselves in a position of listening and not of contraposition“. In an interview with The newspaper the minister adds: “They are useful more resourceswith the government we have already implemented budget law 400 million more extra Pnrr but it is only a first step”. And again: “The Pnrr expects to carry out 60,000 additional seats. The ministry has already reached the first target by assigning 7,500 beds to students”.

The mayor of Rome spoke on the matter, Roberto Gualtieri: “It’s a huge problem the guys are right and I want to meet them”, says a Omnibus on air La7. “It is a shame that in our university town they have to be paid huge numbers for a half stanza and don’t know where to sleep. And it is absurd that Rome as a university city does not have housing for students. There are few student residences – adds Gualtieri – special measures are envisaged in the our home plan“. Gualtieri then highlights how “the rental market is drugged due to the lack of regulation of Airbnbwhich we are working on. We want to create one Home agency to match supply and demand. I would like to mention what the regulation of residence houses is him national“, concludes Gualtieri. “Student mobilization for the right to housing it’s right, must be listened to and deserves immediate answers. In these years, in Lazio we have done everything and partially recovered the nothing we inherited on the right to study: new openings and new investments are being planned. But certainly not enough“, declares the former governor and deputy of the Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti. “In the Pnrrwhich the right is throwing into the sea, it is no coincidence that we had foreseen resources also for accommodation dedicated to the right to study: 960 million euros and, for Lazio, approx 30 millions for another 900 beds. The government has a duty to move. This protest is the confirmation that the Italian agenda can only be based on greater justice for the people, a justice that does not exist”, Zingaretti affirms.