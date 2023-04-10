Asthma, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, depressionsome types of cancer. These are just some of the diseases (a total of 45 health problems) linked to the consumption of added sugars (typically those present in “junk” food such as snacks, snacks, drinks, but also the sugar we use at home).

Dear Enemy Sugar: from asthma to diabetes, how much you hurt… This is what emerged from a huge review of data published in the British Medical Journal and conducted by Liangren Liu of Sichuan University in China.

Experts recommend limiting overall consumption to about six teaspoons a day (25 grams total) and that of sugary drinks to less than one serving a week (about 200-355 ml/week). The review found links between excess sugar intake and 45 outcomes, including diabetes, depression, obesity, and heart disease and death.

The World Health Organization (OMS) suggests reducing your intake of added sugars to less than 10 percent of your total daily calorie intake.

Chinese and US researchers conducted a general review of all available studies on sugar consumption, a high-level synthesis of all existing research, a total of 8,601 published papers covering 83 health outcomes of sugar consumption in adults and children .

Added sugars: snacks, snacks, drinks – Experts have found a significant link between the consumption of sugar in the diet and diseases such as diabetes, gout and obesity; then with ten cardiovascular problems, including high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.

Seven cancers, including breast, prostate and pancreatic cancer. And ten other diseases including asthma, tooth decay, depression but also the increased risk of death.

Recommended: 6 teaspoons a day, one can a week – It also emerged that the consumption of sugary drinks is associated with weight gain with an increasing risk as the drinks drunk increase, while the consumption of any type of added sugar leads to increased accumulation of fat in the liver and muscles.

For every increase in one serving a week of sugary drinks (soft drinks, juice, iced tea, etc.) the risk of gout goes up by 4%.

And for every 250 milliliters a day of sugary drinks, the risk of coronary heart disease and death goes up by 17% and 4%, respectively. Furthermore, each 25 g/day increase in fructose intake is associated with a 22% increase in the risk of pancreatic cancer.