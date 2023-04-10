Home Health Dear sugar enemies: from asthma to diabetes 845 (45 pathologies), how bad you are. Guide to responsible consumption
Health

Dear sugar enemies: from asthma to diabetes 845 (45 pathologies), how bad you are. Guide to responsible consumption

by admin
Dear sugar enemies: from asthma to diabetes 845 (45 pathologies), how bad you are. Guide to responsible consumption
Depositphotos

Asthma, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, depressionsome types of cancer. These are just some of the diseases (a total of 45 health problems) linked to the consumption of added sugars (typically those present in “junk” food such as snacks, snacks, drinks, but also the sugar we use at home).

Dear Enemy Sugar: from asthma to diabetes, how much you hurt… This is what emerged from a huge review of data published in the British Medical Journal and conducted by Liangren Liu of Sichuan University in China.

Experts recommend limiting overall consumption to about six teaspoons a day (25 grams total) and that of sugary drinks to less than one serving a week (about 200-355 ml/week). The review found links between excess sugar intake and 45 outcomes, including diabetes, depression, obesity, and heart disease and death.

The World Health Organization (OMS) suggests reducing your intake of added sugars to less than 10 percent of your total daily calorie intake.

Chinese and US researchers conducted a general review of all available studies on sugar consumption, a high-level synthesis of all existing research, a total of 8,601 published papers covering 83 health outcomes of sugar consumption in adults and children .

Added sugars: snacks, snacks, drinks – Experts have found a significant link between the consumption of sugar in the diet and diseases such as diabetes, gout and obesity; then with ten cardiovascular problems, including high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.

Seven cancers, including breast, prostate and pancreatic cancer. And ten other diseases including asthma, tooth decay, depression but also the increased risk of death.

See also  Trento, artificial intelligence to fight brain tumor - Health and Wellness

Recommended: 6 teaspoons a day, one can a week – It also emerged that the consumption of sugary drinks is associated with weight gain with an increasing risk as the drinks drunk increase, while the consumption of any type of added sugar leads to increased accumulation of fat in the liver and muscles.

For every increase in one serving a week of sugary drinks (soft drinks, juice, iced tea, etc.) the risk of gout goes up by 4%.

And for every 250 milliliters a day of sugary drinks, the risk of coronary heart disease and death goes up by 17% and 4%, respectively. Furthermore, each 25 g/day increase in fructose intake is associated with a 22% increase in the risk of pancreatic cancer.

You may also like

Sodium chloride, a serious threat to health: we...

Eros Ramazzotti, peace made with the Red Cross...

Eli Lilly vs EU “Patent reform? You will...

Berlusconi, how are you? The bulletin: «Progressive improvement,...

Do you often suffer from headaches? Here are...

Easter festival with exciting recipes – FOCUS online

ADUC – Health – Article – If 31...

This is how you make it possible!

Juventus: Pogba trains in front of the fans,...

Pogba to conquer Juventus, Europe calls. Milik unleashed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy