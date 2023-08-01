Home » Deas Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 4908/2023 of 28.06.2023
Health

Deas Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 4908/2023 of 28.06.2023

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.4908/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3125/2023 Deas Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces and towards the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano

Attachments:

Deas Srl Min della Salute – ordinance of the Lazio Tar, Section III Quater n 4908023 of 28062023.zip (ZIP 490.1 Kb)

See also  here are the 5 foods that cleanse them naturally

You may also like

Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health

France has been showing us how to protect...

Pnrr, Fitto: ‘Coordination is producing results, no more...

Introducing Now Wash: The Convenient Solution for Busy...

Mental health and prison, what the case of...

Making dragonflies with children: 5 colorful DIY ideas

Antonio Turiel on the Need for Economic Decline...

Theras Biocare Srl / Ministry of Health

The Importance of Staying Hydrated in Hot Weather:...

Sleep disorders increase stroke risk! When to see...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy