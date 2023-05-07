“Death and grief also belong in family programs” / Elisabeth Lanz in an interview with …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Elisabeth Lanz, also known as “Veterinarian Dr. Mertens”, did not have an easy subject to play in the first episode of the new series: her character has lost her life partner and her unborn child. Why such heavy fare in an ideal world format? In an interview with the current issue of the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” the actress explains: “It is important that topics such as death and grief also find their place in family programs. In my opinion, such content has so far not been sufficiently represented in these formats.”

Lanz thinks there should be more room for mourning individuality be allowed: “Not everyone breaks down crying when they hear about the death of a loved one, for example.” It is also common in her family that when dealing with difficult situations, “special clowns” – which she also blames on her origins: “In Germany I often notice this solidified opinion of things. That’s where we are Austrian a little looser.”

Elisabeth Lanz’s own source of strength is her Believe. A life without God is unimaginable for them. “Of course you have family and friends. I just have to die someday without her. But when I commit myself to God, I know that I will never be alone. That thought carries me through life.”

