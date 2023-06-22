Death from lack of oxygen: what happens in the body

“There are nicer deaths,” says lung specialist Rainer Schädlich. “The process takes a long time because the oxygen is slowly consumed and additional CO2 is produced through respiration.”

Typically, air contains about 21 percent oxygen (O2) by volume. If the proportion of carbon dioxide increases, that of O2 decreases. “If the oxygen content falls below 15 percent by volume, physical and mental performance is increasingly reduced,” explains Schädlich, who is a specialist in internal medicine, pulmonary and bronchial medicine, allergology and environmental medicine in Straelen.

It’s not an easy death

Although diving and submarines have carbon dioxide filters to collect the gas, explains Stefan Kluge, director of the clinic for intensive care at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf. But: “If the capacity of the carbon dioxide filter is exhausted, then the carbon dioxide increases,” adds the professor.

With increasing lack of oxygen, headaches, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, but also shortness of breath, confusion, dizziness and drowsiness up to apathy occur. Kluge says: “The symptoms that occur with a lack of oxygen, especially shortness of breath, can be very uncomfortable. In this respect, I would not speak of a mild death.”

How quickly the oxygen is consumed depends heavily on the breathing and activity of the people on board, says the Hamburg intensive care doctor. If you do or sleep as little as possible, the consumption is much lower than with hectic activity or panic. With the submersible, there is also the fact that it may be deep down in the freezing cold. If it is also cold inside the “Titan”, the people on board could have increased oxygen consumption due to muscle tremors.

The brain is damaged the fastest

The brain is the organ that is most quickly damaged by a lack of oxygen, explains Kluge. Even if a rescue takes place in a state of unconsciousness, there is a risk of irreversible damage. “Timely administration of oxygen can prevent severe damage in individual cases.”

Oxygen is vital for energy production in the cells, the so-called cellular respiration, as Schädlich explains. “Without sufficient oxygen supply, the cells are damaged.”

From a historical perspective, Schäddlich does not see much reason for hope for the men on the “Titan”: “In the history of sunken submarines, more men have died than survived,” he said. Their death throes have different phases: “In the beginning they are still hectically trying to solve the mechanical problems. A calmer phase of tense silence and reflection follows.” Then the first symptoms would appear, later unconsciousness and death.

