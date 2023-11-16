Death of Head of La Paz Hospital’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service: A Loss to the Medical Community

The La Paz Hospital in Madrid is mourning the loss of its Head of Service for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Susana Moraleda. The esteemed surgeon, who was also the president of the National Commission for Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine, passed away recently. Moraleda’s career was deeply intertwined with the La Paz Hospital, where she first entered in 1986 to complete her residency.

During her tenure, Moraleda specialized in patient care, particularly for neurological patients and those suffering from facial paralysis. She joined the Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine service in 1999 and steadily rose through the ranks to become the head of Service in 2019. In addition to her work at La Paz Hospital, Moraleda also served as the head of the Facial Paralysis Unit at the International Dermatology Clinic since 2009.

Beyond her clinical work, Moraleda also made significant contributions to scientific research, with the publication of thirty scientific articles and nearly 80 oral communications and scientific posters at various conferences. Her dedication to her work was recognized in 2014 when she received the award for best scientific work at the National Congress of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The news of Moraleda’s passing has caused dismay at La Paz Hospital, with colleagues and patients expressing their grief and admiration for her work. Colleagues have described her as a “great professional” and a national expert in the treatment of facial paralysis. The Maxillofacial team from the Madrid center bid farewell to their “colleague and friend” through social networks, mourning the loss of a respected member of the medical community.

The legacy of Susana Moraleda will undoubtedly live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and worked with her. Her contributions to the field of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation have left a lasting impact, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her.