Death of Queen Elizabeth, this is how the titles of British royalty change

Death of Queen Elizabeth, this is how the titles of British royalty change

With the death of Queen Elizabeth, the roles of the royal family undergo many changes. In particular the eldest son of the sovereign, the prince Charles, he automatically became king: “Today the Crown passes – as it has been for more than a thousand years – to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty the King Charles IIIThe Prime Minister announced Liz Truss. “With the king’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother. And while we cry, we must unite as a people to support it. To help him bear the terrible responsibility he now bears for all of us (…) with the end of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country – exactly as His Majesty would have liked, speaking the words … God save the King».

But Charles is certainly not the only Windsor who has taken on a new title following the change in the line of succession. Camillanow the wife of a king, is queen consort (by the will of Elizabeth II). While William e Kate Middletoninheriting the titles of the current sovereigns, they automatically became Dukes of Cornwall. And soon after, earlier than expected, in his first speech from Charles III, they received the titles of princes of Wales. Among the titled, then, there may be new entries: Archie and Lilibet, the children of Harry and Meghan Markle, they could in fact become principles. The grandchildren of a king, by secular customs, have always had the right to be princes. Now that he is on the throne, Charles, given the well-known tensions with his son and daughter-in-law, could remove the grandchildren from their status. But according to royal expert Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, he will not. The new sovereign, who has never been particularly loved by British subjects, now has “a priority”: “To increase popular support for him and his wife,” Queen consort Camilla. Depriving Archie and Lili of Royal Highness titles would be one “too unpopular” choice. And therefore “very unlikely”.

Do you want to find out how the titles of all the members of the royal family will change? Browse the gallery under.

