(ANSA) – TOKYO, FEBRUARY 20 – Akira ‘Leiji’ Matsumoto, mangaka legend of Japanese animation and father of space pirate Harlock, died last week at the age of 85 from heart failure. The production studio Toei announced it today.

Throughout his decades-long career Matsumoto was particularly known for science fiction works such as ‘Battleship Yamato’ (1974) and ‘Galaxy Express 999’ (1977), but it was above all the series ‘Captain Harlock’ (1977) that made him made famous all over the world. (HANDLE).

