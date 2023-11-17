Death of Woman from Dengue Fever Prompts Urgent Disinfestation Measures in Italy

Woman Dies from Dengue Fever After Trip to Thailand

A 50-year-old woman from Fucecchio, in the province of Florence, has tragically died after contracting Dengue fever. The woman had recently returned from a trip to Thailand, and it is believed that she contracted the virus during her travels.

According to the ASL Toscana Centro, the woman’s condition worsened considerably after she began experiencing symptoms of Dengue fever. She was already suffering from other serious health issues, which further complicated her case. The woman was admitted to intensive care at the Florentine hospital in Careggi, where she eventually passed away.

Prior to her hospitalization, the woman had also been to work at a tannery in San Miniato, in the province of Pisa. As a result, an urgent ordinance has been issued in agreement with the mayors of Fucecchio and San Miniato for public health reasons. An extraordinary disinfestation will be carried out in the affected areas within an approximate radius of 100 meters from the woman’s residence and workplace.

The news of the woman’s death is a sobering reminder of the potential dangers of mosquito-borne illnesses, particularly for individuals traveling to regions where these diseases are prevalent. It also serves as a prompt for individuals and authorities to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of such illnesses.

As the community mourns the loss of the woman, efforts are being made to prevent any further outbreak of Dengue fever in the area. The local health authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites.