Death Purgatori, the neurologist: “It is difficult to confuse brain metastases with ischemia”

“It is very, very difficult to confuse a metastasis with ischemia in the diagnosis. By conformation of the masses, by the enhancement they assume with the contrast medium, they are very different”. Reached by Dire the neurologist Professor Giacomo Koch, director of the Experimental Neuropsychophysiology department of the Irccs Santa Lucia and full professor of physiology at the University of Ferrara, thus answers the question whether diagnostics in the case of brain metastases can leave more interpretative gray areas than in other organs. A very unlikely circumstance, according to the expert, especially when it comes to more masses. Doubts and questions emerge from the story of the death of the journalist Andrea Purgatori, who shocked by his speed, and which in recent hours has become a media case and a judicial investigation which sees Professor Gianfranco Gualdi, 75, Vatican radiologist consultant since 1981, investigated, together with Claudio Di Biasi, from his team at the Pio XI clinic in Rome.

The suspicion of the family members who filed a complaint is that Purgatori died of complications caused by an ‘incorrect’ radiotherapy he had undergone to treat brain metastases originating from a primary lung tumor. It would be precisely the diagnosis at the center of the investigation also and above all in the face of a subsequent CT scan performed by Professor Alessandro Bozzao of the Umberto I Polyclinic who ruled out the presence of metastases and who in an interview with Il Messaggero speaks of the wrong therapy. “Radiation therapy – explains Koch, underlining what even ‘serious’ effects it can have on the patient – can cause acute inflammation that can be controlled with drugs. The picture of a person with lung cancer and brain metastases – he reiterates it – is very serious. Radiotherapy can be palliative to lengthen life”. Koch does not enter into the merits of the legal case which will now apparently see a confrontation with medical tests on Purgatori’s state of health. It may happen that “after the radios the metastases are reduced and then ischemias occur”. “While the resonance is more specific for diagnosing ischemia, the CT is for metastases”, he specifies.

In short, from a purely medical point of view, the two diagnoses, in two different moments, could both stand. Part of the debate also revolves around choosing a clinic and not a hospital. And speaking of how to manage such a severe diagnosis that suddenly falls upon a person, the neurologist recommends: “The second opinion, if authoritative, is desirable and is always a help even for those who take care of the patient”.

(DIRE agency)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

