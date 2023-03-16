news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 16 – “With the death of Franco Rotelli not only has an absolute protagonist of Italian psychiatry left us who, with Franco Basaglia, revolutionized the approach to the treatment of psychiatric disorders: through his ingenious work and the absolute dedication to the medical profession he worked to overcome the old approach which saw asylums as the center of the treatment of mental disorders. He promoted the enhancement of human relationships and the necessary use of social support. The model built in Trieste not only became the basis for territorial healthcare, but became an internationally recognized model of approach to mental care issues. This is thanks to the work of the Basaglia team of which Rotelli was a leading man.” Thus expressed the regional councilor of Open Sinistra FVG Furio Honsell.



