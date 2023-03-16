Home Health Death Rotelli, Honsell, Trieste model became world – Medicine
Health

Death Rotelli, Honsell, Trieste model became world – Medicine

by admin
Death Rotelli, Honsell, Trieste model became world – Medicine
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 16 – “With the death of Franco Rotelli not only has an absolute protagonist of Italian psychiatry left us who, with Franco Basaglia, revolutionized the approach to the treatment of psychiatric disorders: through his ingenious work and the absolute dedication to the medical profession he worked to overcome the old approach which saw asylums as the center of the treatment of mental disorders. He promoted the enhancement of human relationships and the necessary use of social support. The model built in Trieste not only became the basis for territorial healthcare, but became an internationally recognized model of approach to mental care issues. This is thanks to the work of the Basaglia team of which Rotelli was a leading man.” Thus expressed the regional councilor of Open Sinistra FVG Furio Honsell.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy