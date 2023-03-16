Home Health Death Rotelli, M5S Fvg, was against healthcare privatization – Healthcare
Death Rotelli, M5S Fvg, was against healthcare privatization – Healthcare

Death Rotelli, M5S Fvg, was against healthcare privatization – Healthcare
(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 16 – “Rotelli was the protagonist of the reform of psychiatry together with Basaglia, leading to the deinstitutionalization of mental illness. The Trieste and regional community loses a man who had a vision of how to do health“. The M5S group writes it in a note in the Fvg regional council.

“Always a supporter of public health and of a system that puts the person and the community at the centre, Rotelli leaves a great legacy – concludes the note – His recent statements during a meeting in defense of public health are illuminating: ‘If the privatization is the goal, what need do operators, unions and other stakeholders have to listen to?'”. (HANDLE).

