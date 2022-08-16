The first and only game Hideo Kojima has made so far is Death Stranding. It has received mostly positive reviews and is selling quite well on both Playstation and PC. While it was released by Sony for the Playstation as a console exclusive, the PC version was handled by 505 Games.

Now it looks like the game could be heading to PC Game Pass as well as subscription services‘s official Twitter accountsuddenly changed their profile picture, and wrote“Sometimes we just love a good landscape picture”.It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed Twitter users to find the seemingly accurate location where images were taken from the game Death Stranding.

This may be a pure coincidence, but Game Pass accounts on social media are known to love riddles like this. If it turns out to be correct, that means Death Stranding will be added to the PC (and Ultimate) subscription plan, along with getting Xbox achievements and possibly cloud support so you can play it on Xbox.

It usually doesn’t take long for a teaser like this to be officially confirmed (or denied), so we’ll probably know more soon.