Although the most popular topic about star game producer Hideo Kojima recently is the game development project that will be released next, many people still love the previously released “Death Stranding”. If you’ve been on the fence about whether to play this game, or if you’ve been waiting for a special deal; if you happen to be an Xbox PC Game Pass subscriber, it’s time to play for free.

Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass on 8/23

Last week, Xbox’s PC Game Pass official Twitter account held a week-long preview with a mysterious personal picture, which caused players to discuss from the beginning, “Death Stranding” has not already had a Windows version? ?

special delivery pic.twitter.com/GRTxRbDPEu — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 19, 2022

Now Xbox has finally confirmed in an official blog post that it has partnered with PC publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions. Starting from 8/23, Death Stranding will officially enter the PC Game Pass lineup. The game features star actors Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner. None of the announcement materials mentioned that the version that will enter the Xbox Game Pass is the latest “Director’s Edition”, so it can be estimated that the game added this time should be the initial version of the game.



This is also a brief explanation for those who don’t know what kind of game “Death Stranding” is. The content of the story tells that in the near future, a series of supernatural phenomena called “Death Stranding” will be triggered by a mysterious explosion on the earth. Due to the intrusion of strange creatures on the earth, the crisis of mass extinction is imminent. The protagonist Sam Potter. Sam Porter Bridges will travel across a devastated wasteland to save humanity from impending destruction.



As for Windows 10/11 players, you can also expect features such as ultra-wide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and some well-known licensed cross-content. What’s more, Death Stranding for PC Game Pass will also unlock the following items as the story progresses: