“Death Threats to a Colleague”

The Carabinieri union expresses its concern for the “unjustified media pillory against men in uniform who represent the state”. The Apulian regional secretary of the New Carabinieri union, Nicola Magno, denounces the death threats received on social networks against a colleague, regarding the episode of the death of Christian Di Gioia: the 27-year-old from Bari lost his life after a car accident in the neighborhood Japigia the night between 21 and 22 June.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Apulian capital investigates to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. According to some rumors spread on the web, before the accident the boy violated a checkpoint and was later chased by a police patrol. The investigations of the Local Police, however, excluded the presence of other vehicles at the scene of the accident at the time of the unfortunate fall of the victim who was traveling on his engine. For the local police

The climate became even more tense yesterday, after a procession of scooters against traffic accompanied the coffin of the 27-year-old near the Bari prison. “There is a worrying atmosphere – underlines the trade unionist in the words collected by Ansa – which refers to a clear moral and social upsurge, we cannot accept the death threats on social networks against one of our colleagues, a state servant, we cannot accept intimidating slogans spread in these hours against the Bari territorial weapon”.

“We are now asking for immediate answers from the judiciary and the top management, a hard fist – declares Nicola the Great – against every single person responsible who has carried out an action that is even more than outrageous as it is intimidating towards the Arma and its soldiers. We restore serenity in Bari and the respectable people of Bari, the city of Bari unites unanimously and condemns in a strong and targeted manner those who are sowing hatred in these hours”.