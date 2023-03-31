It is alarm, in the United States, for a killer bacteria present in eye drops made from artificial tears. A drug-resistant bacterium that led to severe infections that caused 8 people to lose vision, 3 die, and have 4 eyeball removal surgeries. to cause them, a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa linked to the use of artificial tears from widely used brands. The notice came from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state and local health departments to investigate the outbreak.

The bacterium in the eye drops

According to the CDC, the infection has been reported in 68 patients who used various artificial tear products and eye drops in at least 16 states. The bacteria, which the CDC describes as “largely resistant to drugs,” are associated with multiple types of infections, including eye infections. According to health officials, all 68 patients reported using different types of eye drops before noticing symptoms, prompting recalls of three brands, EzriCare Artificial Tears, Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears and Delsam Artificial Eye Ointment. The epidemic strain, Pseudomonas aeruginosa resistant to carbapenems (VIM-GES-CRPA), explain the CDC, had never been reported in the United States before this outbreak.

What to do

US authorities advise patients who have used these products to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any signs or symptoms of an eye infection, which may include: yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, sensation of something in the eye, increased sensitivity to light, blurred vision. At this time, the CDC does not recommend testing patients who have used the product. But they do not exhibit any signs or symptoms of infection but are encouraged to report adverse effects and ask their doctor for alternative treatment options.