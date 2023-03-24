Home Health Debate about contradiction solution is having an effect
Health

Debate about contradiction solution is having an effect

by admin

Number of organ donors increases by 20 percentThe number of organ donations continues to rise. This is the result of statistics from the German Foundation for Organ Transplantation (DSO). According to this, the number of organ donors in 2018 increased significantly for the first time since 2010. A total of 955 people donated organs for seriously ill patients after their death last year – compared to 2017 (797 donors), an increase of almost 20 percent.

