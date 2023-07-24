Debating Medical Liability: The Case of Andrea Purgatori and the Call for Decriminalization

Headline: Investigation into Andrea Purgatori’s Death Sheds Light on Debate Surrounding Medical Liability

Subtitle: Government Commission Contemplates Decriminalization of Medical Errors

Date: [Current Date]

In the wake of journalist Andrea Purgatori’s tragic death, questions have arisen regarding the presence of medical errors that may have contributed to the extreme consequences. Investigators and an autopsy are expected to provide clarification and determine if there is any criminal liability involved. However, this discussion surrounding medical liability and the decriminalization of medical errors is not a new one.

Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio established a ministerial commission on April 15, tasked with studying and analyzing the issues surrounding professional medical negligence. Chaired by magistrate Adelchi d’Ippolito and composed of jurists and medical specialists, the commission aims to find solutions to the challenges faced in this field.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci also announced plans to decriminalize medical liability, excluding cases of fraud which would remain criminal offenses, and instead maintain only civil liability.

The debate surrounding the case of Andrea Purgatori’s death has reignited discussions on medical liability and the need for decriminalization. Statistics from the Anaao-Assomed organization indicate that Italy sees approximately 35,600 new legal actions against doctors and public health facilities each year, with 300,000 cases pending in courts. However, a significant majority of these cases result in acquittal, with 97 percent in criminal cases and 70 percent in civil cases leading to no convictions.

President of the Medical Association of Rome, Antonio Magi, explains that while many cases end in acquittal, the professional and psychological consequences for doctors are significant. The lengthy legal processes can damage a doctor’s professional reputation and erode their peace of mind and security in their practice.

The acquittal of doctors in criminal cases has created a systemic issue, deterring medical professionals from pursuing certain high-risk specialties due to the fear of criminal charges. This, in turn, affects the availability of specialized surgical procedures, obstetrics and gynecology, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging, and other essential medical fields. The consequences extend to defensive medicine, where doctors practice hyper-cautious medicine, prescribe unnecessary tests, and prioritize their own legal protection over patient well-being.

The phenomenon of defensive medicine has led to huge expenditures of public money. In 2013, a parliamentary commission of inquiry into health errors estimated that defensive medicine costs approximately ten billion euros annually. These funds could be better allocated to improving the public health system and providing more comprehensive care to citizens.

To address these issues, President Magi supports the decriminalization of medical errors, with exceptions for cases of fraud or gross negligence. He proposes adopting a new legislative intervention that limits the criminal liability of doctors to instances of willful misconduct and gross negligence, taking into account contextual factors such as urgency, technical difficulty, and available resources. Such measures would reassure doctors and allow them to provide better care while also ensuring that the most serious forms of culpable health liability are addressed.

While the percentage of doctors acquitted in criminal cases is significantly higher, the situation differs in civil matters. Civil cases do not require the same level of certainty as criminal offenses, making compensations more straightforward. However, the problem lies in determining the appropriate compensation amount, as there is no clear table of damages available. This discrepancy forces healthcare companies into self-defense, often resulting in lower compensation costs being more favorable than lengthy trials. Doctors may be left with reputational damage and are sometimes not even notified of the claims against them.

President Magi has engaged in discussions with Magistrate Adelchi D’Ippolito, who presides over the Nordio commission. The commission is actively working towards decriminalizing medical errors, and a conference involving experts, lawyers, and doctors is scheduled for September 27 to address these important issues.

Although recent statements from government officials suggest hesitation regarding the decriminalization of medical negligence, President Magi remains optimistic that a solution will be found. The ongoing debate highlights the urgent need to strike a balance between protecting doctors and ensuring the fundamental right to health for citizens.

