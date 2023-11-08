Debunking Common Myths About Diabetes for World Diabetes Day

On November 14, World Diabetes Day will be celebrated to raise awareness about the disease, and this year, Theras is leading an awareness campaign to debunk 10 common myths about diabetes. This campaign comes as it is estimated that almost 5 million people in Italy live with diabetes, with one million unaware that they have the disease and around 4 million at high risk of developing it.

Riccardo Candido, president of the Association of Diabetes Doctors (AMD), emphasized the importance of dispelling falsehoods surrounding diabetes and promoting a deeper understanding to reduce stigma and improve the quality of life of patients. He highlighted that misinformation can shape perceptions and induce wrong behaviors, which can have serious consequences for health. By correcting these myths, the aim is to promote greater awareness and better understanding of diabetes to provide the necessary tools for informed choices about health.

One of the myths addressed in the campaign is the misconception that eating sugar causes diabetes. Candido explained that diabetes is not caused by an excess of sugars, but rather by an absolute lack of insulin in the case of type 1 diabetes, and by reduced insulin sensitivity in type 2 diabetes. He emphasized that a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and physical activity, plays an important role in managing the risk of developing diabetes.

Another myth addressed is the belief that people with diabetes cannot consume carbohydrates. Candido clarified that people with diabetes must limit simple sugars to avoid overweight or obesity, but they should still consume complex carbohydrates as part of a balanced diet to maintain overall health.

The campaign also addresses misconceptions about the transmission of diabetes, its prevalence in different age groups, and the use of insulin as a treatment. It emphasizes the importance of accurate information and the need to dispel false myths that can have harmful effects on those living with diabetes.

Furthermore, the campaign highlights the importance of educating and empowering individuals with diabetes, noting that physical activity is an excellent tool for the prevention and treatment of the disease.

In the lead-up to World Diabetes Day, the initiative aims to promote greater awareness and understanding of diabetes and provide the necessary tools for individuals to make informed choices about their health. By debunking these myths, the campaign seeks to reduce stigma and improve the quality of life for those living with diabetes.

