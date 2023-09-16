Debunking the Myth: Is Drinking Milk as Adults Bad for You? TikTok Nutritionist Provides Definitive Answer

[Headline]

Is drinking milk as adults bad for you? The tiktoker nutritionist answers once and for all

A well-known tiktoker nutritionist gave the definitive answer: here’s how things are.

Milk is one of the earth’s products most loved by both adults and children. There are many people who consider it negative for an adult organism but things are not exactly like that.

If milk were intended only for children it would mean going to also eliminate all products made with this food. So if it really hurts you should also put aside cheese, yogurt, fermented milk, biscuits, ice cream, spreads, cream, cakes, and much more. The answer to this debate comes from the nutritionist Angelo Verde who dedicated a video on TikTok.

The nutritionist Angelo Verde explained how it is in no way harmful to drink milk as an adult. The stop to this product should only be given if we are intolerant – in this case, the intake of milk would cause us quite a few problems.

To this authoritative response is also added what the Airc wrote on the matter. The specific association of how each organism is “programmed” to consume breast milk. As we age, we see a reduction in the amount of lactase more and more until it completely disappeared at the age of 5. This is the reason why some people report digestive problems after consuming milk and dairy products.

Over time, however, some people have retained a significant amount of lactase even into adulthood, which allows them to consume milk without any problems. Furthermore, it seems that the 2018 report in Diet, nutrition, physical activity and cancer published by the World Cancer Research Fund signals a probable reduced risk of developing colorectal cancer. Therefore, the debate on milk has been around for a long time, but some scientific evidence can help us understand how it is useful to consume it even in adulthood. Today there is not only the whole or skimmed version but also the lactose-free version, and this allows many people to be able to consume it completely safely.

The answer to the question “Is drinking milk as adults bad for you?” has been provided by a well-known tiktoker nutritionist. According to this expert, milk is not harmful to drink as an adult unless you are intolerant. Scientific evidence also suggests potential health benefits associated with milk consumption, such as a reduced risk of colorectal cancer. With the availability of lactose-free options, many people can safely consume milk. The debate on the topic continues, but it is clear that milk can be a part of a healthy adult diet.

