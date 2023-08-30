The Airc, also known as the Italian Association for Cancer Research, has recently denied claims that the use of deodorants increases the incidence of tumors. Despite numerous articles and social media chains warning about the potential harm of deodorants, the Airc states that there is no scientific evidence to support these claims.

In particular, two common ingredients found in deodorants, aluminum and parabens, have been under scrutiny. However, the Airc explains that there is no reliable evidence to suggest that these substances cause breast cancer. It is important to note that parabens are still indicated on the label of cosmetic products, and there are also paraben-free options available on the market.

Furthermore, the lower incidence of breast cancer in men is not related to their use of deodorant or lack of shaving, contrary to popular belief. Instead, it is attributed to anatomical reasons, such as the smaller amount of breast tissue in men, and physiological factors, including the low production of estrogen.

While deodorants are generally safe for personal hygiene, there are some mistakes that should be avoided when using them. For instance, it is advised not to apply deodorant on wet skin or immediately after shaving as it can cause irritation and burning. Instead, it should be applied on dry skin as part of the daily beauty routine.

It is also important to remember that deodorants should not be overused or mistaken for perfume. Overspraying or using deodorant as a substitute for perfume can create an unpleasant mix of sweat and fragrance. Additionally, deodorant should only be applied once in the morning after showering, as there is no need to reapply throughout the day.

For those who prefer natural alternatives, it is worth considering the use of talcum powder or bicarbonate as natural deodorants. These options can be used if traditional deodorants are unavailable.

In conclusion, the Airc reassures the public that deodorants are safe for personal use and do not increase the risk of developing tumors. However, it is always important to follow proper usage guidelines and consider alternatives if desired.

